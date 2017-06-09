Trump heading to Ohio to talk infrastructure

“Obamacare is in a total death spiral”, adding, “We want millions of Americans.to finally have the quality and affordable health care that they deserve”.

In his second event highlighting the need for infrastructure modernization in what the administration has dubbed “Infrastructure Week”, Mr. Trump said the time was now for “recapturing our legacy as a nation of builders” and putting the focus back on American workers.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, joined the three other Ohio Democrats in the U.S. House in writing a letter Wednesday to Trump urging his administration to act on broad policies that invest in America’s infrastructure. However, many Democrats are opposed to Trump’s plans for financing the overhaul, arguing they would result in taxpayer-funded corporate profits with the costs absorbed by consumers.

“It’s just insane expensive”, said Dan Withrow, president and owner of a pallet packaging and distribution company in Louisville, Kentucky. “But I just don’t see them coming together – they’re obstructionist”. Democratic politicians regularly use stories of people who are facing a hard situation to help drive public opinion to drive the change that they desire. “I met with communities that were desperate for new roads and new bridges”, Trump said. “One of the biggest broken promises ever”.

“We love Ohio”, Trump said.

In his speech, Trump announced that he would not afford the country the opportunity to become a “museum of former glory”, ensuring that extensive infrastructure projects would be supported.

Trump also mentioned his announcement last week that he was pulling the USA out of what he dismissively referred to as the “so-called” Paris climate accord.

On Wednesday, though, Trump is not expected to talk about any of that.

Taylor also said she wasn’t sure how much of a factor Trump will be in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

The president plans to partner with the private sector on infrastructure projects and get the government out of the way.

Speaking in Cincinnati, Ohio, Trump reviewed a proposal announced earlier this year to leverage $200 billion in his budget proposal into a $1 trillion of projects to privatize the air traffic control system, strengthen rural infrastructure and fix bridges, roads and waterways.

Now that the House has passed its deeply unpopular American Healthcare Act, the Senate must step up and do its duty, Trump said. “Wait until you see what I’m going to do with steel”.

In a tweet early Wednesday, Trump also announced Christopher Wray as his pick to succeed Comey as Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

Trump says the families have “had their lives completely upended by the disaster known as Obamacare”.

US inland waterways are mainline routes for transporting agricultural products, but officials say they’ve fallen into disrepair. AP writer Bruce Schreiner contributed to this report from Louisville, Kentucky.

TRUMP: “Just yesterday we learned that one of the largest insurers is pulling out of Ohio”. Shown are PlayCare co-owner Rays Whalen, left, and CSS Distribution Group President Dan Withrow and their families. McConnell (R., Ky.) told Trump on Tuesday that a vote in the Senate on health care was possible by July 4. Trump was holding a series of meetings on June 6 with members of Congress, but they’re all Republicans.