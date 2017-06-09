Trump lawyer disputes key parts of Comey testimony

I don’t know, maybe because when the president of the United States calls you, you can’t just say, “Tell him I’m washing my hair” and never get back to him? Comey describes at length a February 14 meeting in the Oval Office in which he believed Trump asked him to drop any investigation of fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

He added, “I think it’s a fine line, and clearly Comey was suggesting there’s obviously an intimidating factor being in the White House and being alone, that it’s important”.

Meanwhile, Marc Kasowitz, outside counsel for Trump, disputed key points of Comey’s testimony, and said in a statement that a Senate hearing established that the president was not being investigated for collusion or obstruction, according to a Reuters report.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio asked Comey whether he perceived the president’s request to let the Flynn matter go as an order given Trump’s position as president, the setting and the circumstances surrounding the conversation.

“It’s frankly insulting that that question would be asked”.

He is expected to deliver a spoken statement shortly.

He explained that he was trying to remember what he said, and he thought he said something about agreeing with Trump that Flynn is a good guy, but he didn’t make any promises or indication that he was going to drop the case.

In explosive testimony that threatens the future of Trump’s young presidency, Comey gave details about an FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Mark Kasowitz said the ex-director “admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorised disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president” by keeping memos on conversations between the two.

The president, during a White House meeting with governors and mayors about infrastructure, ignored shouted questions about Comey during a brief media photo opportunity. The notes made by Mr Comey have been handed over to Mr Mueller and are also likely to be given to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In more than two hours of testimony, Comey did not make any major new revelations about alleged links between Trump or his associates and Russian Federation.

Trump has previously called Comey a “showboat” and a “grandstander” and said he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” in dismissing him. If there was a recording of the conversation, everyone would be able to hear exactly what happened, and Comey is asserting that he would be vindicated.

Comey says he replied that he could offer his honesty, and that when Trump said he wanted “honest loyalty”, Comey paused and said, “You will get that from me”.

All told, Trump and Comey had nine one-on-one conversations in four months, Comey wrote. Trump also said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was in disarray.

“He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia“, Comey’s prepared statement says.