Trump offers to host feuding Gulf nations at White House

Castaner said France doesn’t intent to take sides.

In a statement, Qatar said that its neighbors’ decision was “founded on allegations that have no basis in fact”.

Those breaking ties with Qatar are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the Maldives, Mauritania and Libya’s eastern-based government.

Moscow, meanwhile, dismissed allegations that Russian hackers helped spark the diplomatic crisis, after CNN reported that United States officials believed they had planted a false news story.

Momani said Jordan hopes that the Arab countries overcome this “regrettable stage” and resolve the crisis on solid ground, the news agency said. He said in Berlin he is seeking a response “soon”.

Separately, the upper chamber’s foreign affairs committee deputy chairman Vladimir Dzhabarov said the accusations were “an attempt to push the USA against Russian Federation as key players in the Middle East”.

Qatar, which largely depends on food imports for its population of 2.5 million, has assured residents it has taken measures to assure that normal life continues, said the report.

A day earlier, Trump discussed the crisis with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, which is leading the anti-Qatar campaign.

Al-Masri’s strongly worded criticism of regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia was unusual for Hamas.

Did Qatar’s payment of up to $1 billion in ransom to al-Qaeda to free some members of its royal family two years ago trigger the decision of seven countries to cut off relations with the beleaguered nation last Monday? Qatar has denied the allegations.

Gargash, the UAE minister, told Reuters in an interview it would be very complex to disentangle the “very diverse” business ties between Qatar and its neighbours but suggested this might be necessary.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the emir of Qatar on Wednesday and offered help in resolving the diplomatic crisis with its Arab neighbors, including a White House meeting, the White House said.

On top of a possible jail term, offenders could also be hit with a fine of at least 500,000 dirhams (S$188,000), the newspaper said.

While liberal compared to much of the Middle East, the UAE has tough cybercrime and slander laws under which people can be arrested, imprisoned and deported for taking photographs without the consent of those shown or being insulting.

Turkey’s parliament begins debating legislation for increased military cooperation with Qatar in an apparent move to support the country amid its dispute with Saudi Arabia and other regional nations.

In a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the African country accused Qatar of having connections to terrorist organizations. He said his country was “protecting the world from potential terrorists”.

Qatar long has denied supporting terror groups.

Egypt and Bahrain are among seven states that have cut diplomatic ties and many major transport links with Qatar, a gas-rich emirate on the Saudi border.