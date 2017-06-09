Trump offers to host summit on Qatar crisis

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt said on Monday they cut their diplomatic relations with Qatar after a week of tit-for-tat and accusations on “terrorism support”.

Qatar has vehemently denied the allegations.

“We are an independent country with sovereignty and we refuse any custody over Qatar“, he said, speaking at the ministry of foreign affairs. The announcement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified on Friday a bill approved by Turkish lawmakers to deploy troops to a Turkish base in Qatar in a move seen as Ankara’s support to Doha.

Iran, which was hit by an Islamic State attack on Wednesday, has called for talks to settle the dispute.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has strongly criticised U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s leaders for a new regional alliance against Tehran unveiled in May, saying it would bear no fruit.

Trump’s tweets seem to have been issued in haste without consideration for United States ties to Qatar which is home to an important USA air base.

“If the actions become protracted then it’s probable that customers outside the region will seek increasingly to book on competitor airlines to avoid the longer routing and disruptions which Qatar is now subjected to as a result of overflight bans”, said John Strickland, director at JLS Consulting, as quoted by Reuters.

Several other countries, including Libya, Yemen and the Maldives, have backed the GCC states’ decision and snapped ties with Qatar. He added that “we have taken these steps in the interest of Qatar. and in the interest of security and stability in the region”.

“With regard to measures undertaken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, I’ve read in the media but have not been informed of anything official and I can’t express an official position”.

The crisis began in part over what the Qataris described as a false news report planted during a hack of its state-run news agency.

According to Jordan’s government spokesman Mohammed al-Momani, the Jordanian government has also revoked the license of Al Jazeera, preventing the network from operating in Jordan.