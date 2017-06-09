Trump offers to mediate Qatar crisis in call with emir

‘We have moved from breaking diplomatic relations to a comprehensive blockade of worldwide conventions and human rights, not only for Qataris but also for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, ‘ he said in press conference.

The United Arab Emirates, along with several other powerful Arab states, severed diplomatic ties with fellow Gulf state Qatar on Monday over its alleged support for Islamist groups and Iran.

At a May summit in Riyadh attended by Trump, the United States and Gulf Arab countries signed an agreement to coordinate efforts against the financing of terrorist groups. Though Trump again said countries must eliminate funding streams for terror groups, the White House said he focused on the need for the region’s various USA allies to stick together.

But in some of the strongest comments yet, Bahrain’s foreign minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, reportedly told the Saudi newspaper Mecca he doubted whether Qatar would change its behaviour.

A Saudi political analyst has caused outrage on social media following his appearance on an Israeli TV channel, attacking Qatar and calling for a “new Middle East“.

Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania, the Comoros and the government of the eastern part of Libya said they would follow suit.

But Qatar has also always been accused by its Gulf neighbours and Egypt of supporting extremist groups.

Trump urged more than 50 Muslim leaders at the gathering to “drive out” terrorists from their lands, which Gulf officials say helped embolden the move against Qatar this week.

However, the Emirati Minister, who is also the Director-General and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, warned that if Qatar continues on the path, “it will remain isolated and suffer economic and diplomatic costs”.

After all, $110 billion worth of USA military equipment and the biggest Arab powers joining forces is quite challenging to be up against for a small country such as Qatar. The influential Saudi-led OPEC bloc largely believes that Qatar has been backing militant groups, including the Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda through funding, intelligence and logistics support.

CNN Arabic on Wednesday reported – citing an unnamed United States official – that the Qatari military has been put on “highest alert” along the southern border with Saudi Arabia since the outbreak of the ongoing spat.

Al-Thani also rejected any notion of shutting down the Qatar-based al-Jazeera satellite news network, suggested as a demand of the Arab nations.

It’s not clear whether the United States has tracked the hackers in the Qatar incident to Russian criminal organizations or to the Russian security services blamed for the U.S. election hacks.