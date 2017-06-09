Trump Offers to Mediate Qatar’s Diplomatic Crisis

Given the fast pace of attacks and the harvest of deaths, most of humanity are on edge over terrorism, so not a few eye brows were raised on Tuesday when leaders of the Gulf countries found their brother, Qatar, guilty of terrorism. As for Bahraini nationals, 830 work in Qatar; 280 in the government sector and 550 in the private sector. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!…

Trump spoke by telephone with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on Wedmesday and offered to host the meeting if it would help them resolve their differences, the White House said in a statement.

The White House said Trump was continuing to talk with all partners.

“The request for political protection from two non-Arab countries and military protection from one of them could be a new tragic and comic chapter”, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, wrote on Twitter.

Iran has said it is ready to help Qatar with food and other supply shipments if necessary.

CNN and The Guardian have also reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation believes Russian hackers planted a false story about the emir of Qatar in recent weeks, potentially contributing to the crisis.

Asian football officials are monitoring the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab states, hoping to minimise the impact on worldwide competitions being played in the Gulf region.

“If proved correct, it is a clear support to terrorism”, he said, noting that the group was linked to the Islamic State group.

US and European officials said that while United States government agencies and experts were convinced that the news agency and the Qatari government’s Twitter feed were hacked, they have not yet determined who did the hacking.

On Monday, five Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia abruptly disrupted their diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Its emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Wednesday arrived in Doha, where he was received by his Qatari counterpart, Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency said.

But with ties Qatar and its neighbours severed, Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said the continental body was assessing events.

– Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says reports linking Russian hackers to Qatar crisis are “mass disinformation”. Qatari students in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been told to leave before finishing exams, he said.

The diplomatic row has extended far beyond the Gulf.

His supporters believe the Qatar spat vindicates their anti-Islamist stance, as Haftar has gained ground and the United Nations -backed Tripoli government that he has rejected has been floundering.

Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday approved deploying troops to a Turkish base in Qatar under a previously agreed plan, in a move seen as a sign of support for Doha.

The statement from Saudi Arabia and its allies said: “This list is connected to Qatar and serves suspicious agendas in an indication of the duality of Qatar policies”. Another official says more curbs on business remain on the table in this dispute.

The UAE Minister of State added that Qatar has also to finish “its support of Muslim Brotherhood and it has to forbid all religious figures using Mosques and religious institutions as platforms to incite against GCC countries”.

The network also said Thursday night that its websites had come under a sustained cyberattack.

But a Qatari official said on Thursday the emir would not be accepting the invitation.

The feud complicates efforts to stabilise countries reeling from years of turmoil and undermines the notion of a Sunni Muslim Arab world united against terrorism and Iran, proclaimed by U.S. President Donald Trump in his visit last month.

Qatar’s credit rating was lowered on Wednesday, in the latest fallout from the decision by a group of neighbouring countries to cut diplomatic and trade ties. They claimed that it “embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS and al Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly”.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE used to be the biggest markets by the number of available seats for Qatar Airways. “We need to make arrangements to deal with the situation and we are watching it very closely”, John said.

“Such a “Trumpification” of relations in a region already susceptible to crises is particularly unsafe”, Gabriel said. Qatar is also in the alliance of the Gulf countries which have been bombing civilian and military targets in helpless Yemen where even social activities like marriages and funerals are considered by the Gulf States, as legitimate targets.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt designated 59 individuals and 12 charities as terrorists in a joint statement published by the Saudi news agency early Friday morning.