President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

The president planned to play host to governors and mayors at the White House on Thursday to discuss the efficient use of tax money on infrastructure projects.

The issue of replacing aging locks, dams and levees on the nation’s inland waterways is no doubt important, given how much coal, gas and other materials are shipped on major rivers like the OH, but it is not an issue most Americans would be likely to list among their top priorities. So that creates a lot of congestion on the waterways and delays shipments.

“We will create the first-class infrastructure our country and our people deserve”.

“Every other country looks out for their interests”, Trump said. We don’t spend our money here.

During a campaign stop in Wilmington Ohio previous year, Trump said he would redirect billions of dollars in payments to the United Nations to combat climate change and “use that money to invest in America”, including replacing the double-decker bridge.

“And we’re watching everything falling into disrepair”. If implemented in a manner consistent with my legislation, [a] Buy American, Hire American EO [executive order] will put U.S.jobs and USA manufacturers first. And yes, it’s time finally to put America first.

He also veered from the event’s message when he told the crowd that during his recent nine-day global trek he “sent a clear message that America expects fair trade, a level playing field, and so many other things that we’re demanding for our workers and for our companies”.

MCEVERS: So what were the details of how this is going to be paid for?

But Trump will distinguish his approach from President Barack Obama’s $787 billion stimulus bill in 2009, saying his plan focuses on “accountability of how federal tax dollars will be spent” rather than “just substituting federal highway dollars for state dollars”. Working with states, local governments, and private industry, we will ensure that these new federal funds are matched by significant additional dollars for maximum efficiency and accountability.

Saying that the American public deserves the best infrastructure in the world, the President, who made his own fortune in the construction industry, said that the federal government in recent years has spent “billions and billions” of dollars overseas while leaving such projects at home by the wayside.

At Rakestraw Memorial Park about a mile from the marina, dozens of people protested the Trump visit and his infrastructure plan.

SCHAPER: Well, he complains a lot about the red tape and the rules and regulations that delay the permitting process and that keep projects mired in uncertainty for years and years and years. Already my administration has expedited environmental reviews and critical energy projects all across the country. “That means millions of jobs”. What’s he going to be talking about tomorrow?

Indeed, the president’s free-wheeling, undisciplined style has made it almost impossible for the White House to regroup after weeks of damaging reports about possible ties between his campaign and Russian Federation, as well as a steady drumbeat of speculation about internal conflict and disarray. Under a new infrastructure program, improvements to the nation’s 12,000 miles of inland waterways will happen sooner, he said.