Trump’s fight with London mayor perplexes his critics

“[Mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!” tweeted Trump.

On Sunday, following a Saturday terrorist incident in London that killed 7 and injured 48, Trump tweeted out a message criticizing Khan.

Yet, Khan’s supporters pushed back at Trump’s assertion, noting that Khan was simply telling Londoners not to be afraid of the increased police presence as the city took necessary precautions.

President Donald Trump’s sons are defending their father’s attack against London’s mayor over his handling of the recent extremist attack.

Khan’s office released a statement that said the mayor has “more important things to do” than respond to Trump’s tweets. “It’s really important that we work closely with our closest allies, and whenever we’ve had problems in the past, the USA has come to our help … one of the things about having close mates and having a special relationship is to not just stand with them in adversity but call them out when they are wrong”.

“Sadiq Khan is doing a good job”, she told a press conference in central London, when asked if Trump was wrong to attack the mayor’s call for calm in the wake of the attacks.

However, the acting US ambassador to the UK Lewis Lukens praised Khan’s effort and the US Embassy in London tweeted Lukens’ comment.

Should Trump’s state visit be canceled?

Johnson said Khan was right to reassure people about the heightened police presence.

“I think he’s a very, very risky man”, Himes said of Trump, “and touches on some of the uglier undercurrents of American politics”.

The mayor said: “One of the greatest things about London is our defiant unity in the face of adversity – and that will not change in the aftermath of this horrific attack”.

“I don’t think that’s actually true”, Sanders said, according to The Guardian. Trump, meanwhile, said that “it is his ignorance to say that” and has raised questions about the approach of London’s to confronting terrorism.

The president kept up his attacks on Khan the next day.

“This is a time for us to reach out to the world, to understand more about what is happening – not just in our own country, but indeed across the globe”, said Clinton.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the government has no plans to retract Trump’s invitation.

May on Monday was also repeatedly asked to address Trump’s comments.

Mr Khan has called for the US President’s planned state visit to the United Kingdom to be scrapped, but Mrs May has now said Mr Trump’s controversial trip will go ahead.