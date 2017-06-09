Democrats are intent on determining whether Trump’s actions amounted to obstruction of justice, while Republicans have zeroed in on Comey’s admission he assured the president he was not personally an FBI investigation target.

Comey: I obviously can’t comment either way.

During one White House dinner, Comey recalled that the president asked him for “loyalty” and to lay off his former national security adviser Michael Flynn – who is under criminal investigation over his Russian Federation ties – imploring Comey to “let this go“.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the President was an effort to obstruct”, Mr Comey said.

“Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that”, he concluded, adding the hashtag “#givemeabreak”. Like how Trump invited Comey for a disconcerting one-on-one dinner date, sat him at a tiny oval table in the center of the White House Green Room, and kept saying things to Comey like, “I need loyalty”, “I expect loyalty”, and “That’s what I want, honest loyalty”-all of which were followed by long, “awkward” and seemingly sinister pauses … pauses that might send a chill down a weaker man’s spine”.

Comey’s testimony can also be seen as more evidence for the theory that the president has spent all this time grousing about the Russian Federation investigation not because he has something to hide but because of his belief and outrage that his enemies are trying to taint his victory and his presidency. One week after Comey was sacked, the Justice Department appointed former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Robert Mueller as special counsel.

Comey’s best line of the day was a belated response to a May 12 tweet from the president, which warned that “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Comey wanted to get his account out, perhaps encouraging the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Comey reconfirmed what he and others in the intelligence community had previously stated: that they did not receive direct access to Democratic Party servers to conduct forensic analysis and instead received data from a cybersecurity firm, which was later identified as CrowdStrike. The focus now must be on facts, not on partisan talking points.

For those who paid close attention, that wasn’t entirely new. The Times, in a May 16 story, noted that one of Comey’s associates read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.

And as the investigation continues, the nation would be well-served to remember Comey’s words: “This is about America”. Prodded specifically by Arkansas Sen.

But Comey said he did “take as a direction” the president’s words to mean he should drop the investigation, though he testified that he refused to do so.

The Times, through a spokeswoman, said it had reviewed the story in question and found no evidence that the reporting was inaccurate. “We’re carrying on”, she said. I talk in an open setting about the investigation as it was when I was head of the FBI. “Should they provide more information, we would review that as well”, The Times said.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) asked Comey how Sessions could be involved in his firing over the Russian Federation investigation when Sessions had recused himself from any involvement in that case in March.

Comey said he was “a little confused” by Sen.

On that, Mr Comey accused the White House of lying.

Comey was sacked on May 9, when Trump expressed his deep frustration with the continuing probe into whether members of his presidential election campaign had tied up with Russian hackers against the billionaire tycoon’s rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Besides the traditional networks, Spanish-language station Telemundo aired the testimony with a voiceover translation. His campaign and his White House were.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle note that it’s the most unsafe allegation in a large lot of allegations surrounding this investigation.

As Comey testified Thursday, it was a "massive effort".