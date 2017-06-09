Trump’s Twitter tantrum early Monday morning effectively negated any claim the Solicitor General can make claiming it is not a Muslim ban, and it is not targeted at Muslims.

The Trump administration has appealed the travel ban to the Supreme Court, which would rule on its constitutionality if it takes up the case.

The president defended his controversial travel ban in a series of tweets Monday morning, arguing that the Justice Department hurt the proposed ban’s chances by submitting a “watered down, politically correct version” to the Supreme Court. Her defenses of the president go to such absurd extremes that Trump himself reportedly had to discipline her because even he could realize her rationalizations of his fuck ups were ridiculous.

Ms. Conway also said that she intends to push the administration’s agenda in the press, “shaming” them for not covering what is happening in the White House.

The White House says President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to try to block testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey. Law professor Josh Blackman called Trump “the worst client” for the Justice Department’s solicitor general. He withdrew from the nomination on Wednesday, after a very slow confirmation process.

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) – which Conway appears to be referring to – litigates matters for the US government before the Supreme Court.

A first version of the travel ban was issued via executive order shortly after Mr. Trump took office, and was quickly struck down in court. Trump referred to his executive order as a “travel ban” and accused courts of politicizing it.

The American Civil Liberties Union said on Twitter that they “may incorporate” Trump’s tweets on the ban “into our Supreme Court argument”.

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie asked Conway on Monday whether the president should apologize to Khan for tweeting a political attack shortly after the incident and for his misquote of Khan.

“If we just wait long enough, will he tweet out a whole brief for us?” he asked.