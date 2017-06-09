Trump’s personal lawyer delivers statement following Comey hearing

While Comey confirmed to the Senate Intelligence Committee that Trump requested he drop a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and that he “lift the cloud” of the Russian Federation investigation hanging over the young Republican administration, Ryan worked to explain away the President’s actions and alleged misconduct.

In actuality, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), chairman of the intelligence committee, asked Comey whether the president was trying to find a way for former national security adviser Mike Flynn to “save face” after having been fired, or whether he was trying to “obstruct justice” when he said he hoped Comey could “let [the investigation] go”. As a better lawyer than Kasowitz could explain to the president, in politics the cover-up is often worse than the crime.

Yet during Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate Intel committee Thursday, he admitted that he had leaked documents through a friend.

“I took it as a direction”, Comey told the committee.

“We had an investigation open at the time so that gave me a queasy feeling”, he added.

Whether Trump’s behavior and comment amount to obstruction of justice, however, depends not on how Comey understood the comment, but Trump’s intent in delivering it.

Comey revealed that he had expressed his concerns about Trump to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

While some Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters focused on Comey’s affirmation that President Trump himself was not under investigation and there were no explicit instructions to stop the Russian Federation probe, attention centered on the President’s language when, according to Comey, Trump told him at a meeting in the White House in February, “I HOPE you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”.

Democratic Sen Joe Manchin of West Virginia asked Comey the key question: “Do you believe this arises to obstruction of justice?”

“I can definitively say the president is not a liar, and I think it’s frankly insulting it is asked”, she said during a press briefing.

“It confused me when I saw on television that the president said he actually fired me because of the Russian Federation investigation”, Comey said of Trump’s motives for his termination. “I was also confused by the initial explanation offered publicly that I was sacked because of decisions I’d made during the election…”

In a news conference at which he took no questions, the lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, denied that Trump ever asked Comey for his loyalty, contradicting a key part of the ousted Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s testimony. Comey said in his written testimony that he didn’t confide his anxieties about Trump to Sessions because he and his top FBI colleagues expected Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation.

Sanders referred other questions related to the investigation were referred to Trump’s outside lawyer Marc Kasowitz. I don’t know, if I would have had the presence of mind, I would have said to the president, ‘Sir, that’s wrong.’ I don’t know whether I would have. “Maybe if I were stronger I would have. I was so stunned by the conversation I just took it in”.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr fired off a series of tweets attacking Comey but the president himself stayed off social media. New York Times reporters corroborated Comey’s timeline on Thursday after Kasowitz’s statement.

Trump also told the group that as long as he is president, “no one is going to stop you from following your faith or preaching what is in your heart”.

Comey shrugged, “I don’t as I sit here”.

“There should be no fuzz on this. The Russians interfered”, Comey stated firmly. Describing the vast range and reach of Kremlin’s covert operation, Mr Comey observed “it was as unfake as it gets”.

And he provided some statements that could help the White House, including that Trump himself was not under investigation as of May 9, when Comey was sacked, and that Comey was never explicitly asked by Trump or his aides “to stop” the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.