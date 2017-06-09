Trump’s personal lawyer to file complaint after Comey testimony , source says

Republican Senator Marco Rubio had asked former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey whether he perceived the president’s request to let the “Flynn matter” go as an order given Trump’s position as president.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication”, Trump wrote, suggesting that Comey, who was under oath at the hearing, had committed perjury.

“Do you believe this will rise to obstruction of justice?” If, as the president said, I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation, why was the attorney general involved in that chain?

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Roy Blunt of Missouri hit Mr. Comey with shuddering impact in asking why the one item Mr. Comey never leaked was that Mr. Trump was not the subject of the FBI investigation.

Comey’s testimony underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.

Comey further said he felt the need to get his account of his conversations with Trump in the public sphere in the hope that it might prompt the appointment of a special counsel, which later occurred.

But Comey’s comments have been interpreted differently by Republicans and the Democrats.

After that meeting, Comey told Sessions that he did not want to be alone anymore with Trump and “it can’t happen that you get kicked out of the room and the president talks to me”. In contrast, during the probe into Hillary Clinton’s email usage, Comey had no qualms about speaking publicly.

Comey also turned for help to Dana Boente, who was acting as deputy attorney general before Rosenstein was confirmed, after Trump called the FBI director about the Russian Federation investigation and said it was a “cloud” that was impairing his ability as president.

Here’s the definition of collusion, which Trump’s enemies were confident Comey’s testimony would prove: “secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others”.

DOJ’s release claimed that Sessions’s Chief of Staff sent to Comey and other officials an email explaining the AG’s recusal and admonishing them from briefing Sessions on the Russian Federation investigation. Imagine that. Mr. Comey corroborating what Mr. Trump has been saying all along.

“I said, ‘Why would I do that?’ And she said, ‘Just call it a ‘matter, ‘” Comey testified. However, Comey would not say whether he thought the president sought to obstruct justice. Trump wrote at 6:10 a.m. Hence, no intent of stopping investigations or obstructing justice can or should be attributed to Trump.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is going with the former. It is quite possibly this kind of thinking, the author claims, that was behind Trump’s desire to let Flynn off the hook. “We had an investigation open at the time so that gave me a queasy feeling”. Vox has put together a collection of expert responses on the precise legal details of determining whether this counts as obstruction. This last point is integral when lawyers consider the grounds for qualifying this as an “obstruction of justice”. With a few equivocal affirmations but generally more “perhaps”, and “could be”, the exact consequences of Comey’s testimony are still to be fully determined.