Trump’s social media director admonished for political tweet

A government watchdog has reprimanded President Donald Trump’s director of social media for running afoul of a federal law that bars officials from using such tools for political ends. “#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary”, Scavino tweeted in April. @justinamash is a big liability. “Accordingly, we issued Mr. Scavino a warning letter“.

“OSC has concluded that this activity violated the Hatch Act“, OSC’s Ana Galindo-Marrone, chief of the office’s Hatch Act Unit, said in the letter to CREW’s chief counsel, Adam Rappaport.

Scavino was issued a warning letter and received counseling from White House attorneys following the infraction, according to a letter CREW received about the complaint and released on Friday.

In an April tweet, Dan Scavino – a longtime Trump employee considered within the president’s inner circle – encouraged a primary challenge to Representative Justin Amash, a Michigan Republican who opposed the first version of legislation backed by the president to scale back Obamacare.

“In addition, we note that Mr. Scavino was recently counseled about the Hatch Act by the Office of the White House Counsel”, Galindo-Marrone wrote. “He created an official account upon entering the White House to ensure compliance with the Hatch Act and he has taken the necessary steps to ensure there is a clear distinction between both Twitter accounts”, the official said back in April.

The letter also said OSC advised Scavino further punishment could be headed his way, “if in the future he engages in prohibited political activity while employed in a position covered by the Hatch Act”.

At the time of the tweet’s original posting, a White House official defended it to ABC News. His biography section now calls the account a “Personal Twitter Handle”.