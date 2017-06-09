Trump’s United Kingdom trip should be canceled, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan

USA mayors have backed Sadiq Khan as he leads London in the aftermath of Saturday’s terrorist attack while being criticised on Twitter by Donald Trump.

May had already faced pressure to criticize Trump or even withdraw his invitation for a state visit after he pulled out of a global climate deal and edged away from collective security arrangements under North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, was quick in saying that the invitation to the US had been issued and accepted.

Trump’s former Democratic presidential opponent has emerged as a top critic of the President’s actions since he took office – increasingly using her speeches and public appearances to push back on policies coming out of the White House.

Trump has leaped on the London attacks as evidence of the need for hardline security measures in the United States, including a ban on travelers from some Muslim countries.

“Thank you, Mayor Khan, for your leadership during this crisis”.

Trump tells The New York Times that Khan could be allowed to enter the United States. Trump also lashed out at his own Justice Department for seeking a “watered down” version of the travel ban he signed in March instead of a broader directive that was also blocked by the courts.

Khan tells BBC that he has no interest in Trump’s offer: “I don’t want to be the exception to be allowed to go to America”. Trump later challenged Khan to an IQ test during an interview on ITV.

Trump renewed his criticism of Khan on Monday, a day after attacking his handling of the weekend’s terror attack in the city.

“Honestly, I’ve got better and more important things to focus on”, he told Sky News.

This had been followed by Mr Trump firing off an incendiary barrage of tweets attacking Mr Khan for his plea for calm – and promoting his contentious travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

The next day, Khan tells Amanpour that he isn’t going to reply to the President’s son.

Seven people lost their lives and 48 were wounded or injured after three attackers in a van mowed down a number of pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed many more at nearby Borough Market before being gunned down by police.

“I don’t see that the president is picking a fight with the mayor of London at all”, said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“There’s no reason to be alarmed”, he says.

Trump has previously clashed with Khan, who is one of the West’s most prominent Muslim politicians.

Khan’s comments came after Trump tweeted about the mayor’s reaction to the London attack on Saturday, suggesting the London lawmaker downplayed the terrorist incident.

In a clear reference to Trump’s tweets Sunday and Monday criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Clinton said: “It’s a time for steady, determined leadership – like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London”.

Trump again hammers Khan, saying the mainstream media is abetting Khan’s timidity.

They said of Mr Khan: “He has risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London”.