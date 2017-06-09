Trump says he’ll make US infrastructure ‘envy of the world’

The binders, which contained environmental impact statements, banged against the ground.

President Donald Trump speaks about infrastructure at the Department of Transportation, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington.

“Obamacare was one of the biggest broken promises in the history of politics”.Before the speech, Trump met aboard Air Force One with a pair of families who the White House said are “victims” of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the law enacted during President Barack Obama’s administration that the president and congressional Republicans want to repeal and replace.A day before former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the circumstances that led to his controversial firing in the midst of the bureau’s investigation of potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the presidential election, Trump mostly stayed on topic as he hammered the condition of U.S. infrastructure.

“[It took] four years to build the Golden Gate Bridge and five years to build the Hoover Dam – but today it can take 10 years just to get the approvals and permits needed to build a major infrastructure project”, Trump, a former real estate developer, said. He then vowed to streamline the approval process in order to build projects at an expedited rate.

Trump said the White House is moving ahead with “massive permit reform” and setting up a new council to help project managers navigate bureaucratic hurdles.

Trump has laid out a $1 trillion investment plan to rebuild infrastructure, and according to Platts, pointed to decisions on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as proof of his administration’s commitment.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told lawmakers Trump’s effort will include a major priority for Democrats in Congress: guaranteed prevailing wage protections for workers.

President Donald Trump says that, thanks to him, USA infrastructure will “once again be the envy of the world”.

Trump’s speech was part of what his administration dubbed “Infrastructure Week” – an attempt to change the political conversation to a campaign promise Trump made to fix the country’s crumbling infrastructure.

But former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony about his interactions with Trump and Russian interference in the USA election has dominated the news.