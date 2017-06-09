Trump slams Comey testimony

Comey said that soon after he was sacked he leaked the information about his interaction with Trump hoping that such a move would prompt the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Russsian links to the Trump campaign.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication.and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

President Donald Trump has finally commented on former FBI Director James Comey’s explosive Senate testimony during which he detailed their interactions.

Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey’s statement, writing, “We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes”.

“I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it important to document”, he said.

“Mister Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers”, said Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s attorney.

Particularly one during which Comey claimed Mr. Trump asked him to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey was sacked on May 9.

Though Republicans worked to discredit Mr Comey and to blunt the impact of his testimony, the ex-director’s statement deepened questions about the basis for his May 9 dismissal and about whether President Trump’s actions constituted obstruction of justice.

“I take the president at his word that I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation”, Comey said.

“James Comey has now implied under oath that the president is being investigated by the Justice Department for possible collusion with the Russian government in tampering with the 2016 election, and that the president is also being investigated for possible obstruction of justice“, Olbermann asserted.

Many Democrats still blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey.

Robert Mueller, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, was appointed as special counsel the week after Comey’s firing, which set off a political firestorm and raised suspicions among Democrats and others that the White House was trying to blunt the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe. Comey said he shared an unclassified memo of their conversation about Flynn because he hoped it would lead to the appointment of a special counsel.

Comey also made clear that political entanglement in law enforcement has cut across party lines. “I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning”.