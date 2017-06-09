Trump stays mum on Comey testimony, while son live-tweets

Although the Times also reported on May 11 – before Trump’s tweet – about Comey’s private dinner with the president, that story made no reference to Comey’s contemporaneous memos.

In his testimony before the Senate intelligence committee today, former FBI director James Comey spoke about a series of interactions with President Donald Trump in which he said the president requested his “loyalty” and pushed him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. “I know I was sacked because of something about the way I was conducting the Russian Federation investigation was in some way putting pressure on him, in some way irritating him, and he chose to fire me because of that”.

Panels of talking heads on all the networks tried to glean as much as possible from the written testimony he released Wednesday: “After he had spoken for a few minutes about leaks, Reince Priebus leaned in through the door by the grandfather clock, and I could see a group of people waiting behind him”.

During his testimony, Mr. Comey confirmed that he did not inform the Attorney General of his concerns about the substance of any one-on-one conversation he had with the President.

“We know how to fight and we will never give up”, Trump added. The 45th president’s stay in the White House was going to be the shortest since William Henry Harrison’s 31-day administration, once Comey was finished with him.

Team Trump’s favorite takeaway is that Trump was not a subject of the Russian probe.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes“, Comey said, suggesting such evidence would back up his account over the president’s.

Thursday’s hearing started with a call for unity of goal.

“For the sake of our republic and to protect future elections, we need to get this right”.

Many Democrats still blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey.

Russian Federation has denied interference in last year’s presidential campaign.

But the pretense of bipartisanship soon fell away.

Asked whether that February Oval Office discussion amounted to obstruction of justice, Comey said he expected that to be a matter for Mueller, the former FBI director who has taken over the Justice Department’s investigation. They are focusing on whether such a meeting took place April 27, 2016, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, where then-candidate Donald Trump was delivering his first major foreign policy address.

The picture presented by Comey is instead of a president driven mad by the investigation, in particular by his inability to get the FBI director to say publicly that he isn’t under investigation – when, in fact, he wasn’t under investigation. Sessions’ disclosed the meetings after media reports surfaced; he did not mention them during his confirmation hearing, and the disclosures eventually led Sessions to recuse himself from any investigations looking into contact between Trump campaign officials and the Russians.

Comey told the House Intelligence Committee on March 20 that the FBI was investigating Moscow’s role in the election, including possible collusion with Trump’s campaign.

And he described trying to insulate himself and the Federal Bureau of Investigation from political pressure in the weeks before Trump fired him, as the president complained about the Russian probe and labeled it “fake news”.

Networks and cable news stations provided blanket coverage of the hearing, and a number of bars in Washington were opening early, with TVs tuned to live broadcasts of the hearing – one of them offering free drinks every time Trump tweets about Comey. “I said, whatever works for you, sir”‘. “It’s good to hear the facts”.

Dale Carpenter, law professor at the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, disagreed with Rosen saying Comey’s testimony lays the groundwork for a potential obstruction-of-justice charge.