Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead FBI

“In the main, it was not true”, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He was also a lawyer representing New Jersey Governor – and Trump ally – Chris Christie during the “Bridgegate” scandal.

The White House went ballistic after the story broke, with chief of staff Reince Priebus telling “Fox News Sunday” that top intelligence officials had assured the administration the story was false.

The FBI Agents Association, which includes thousands of current and retired agents, says its board “looks forward to meeting with Mr. Wray”. During tense times, Christie said he would make one call: to Wray.

He was a top Department of Justice official that helped handle the response to the 9/11 attacks in 2001. He could face questioning at his confirmation hearing about some of the more controversial tactics used during that period, such as widespread detention of foreigners from majority-Muslim countries.

Wray served as the Associate Deputy Attorney General in former President George W. Bush’s administration and was promoted to the assistant attorney general for the criminal division, before he left to join a private practice.

In that report, the Times noted that Wray oversaw the criminal division of the Justice Department in those years.

On Wednesday, lawmakers will hear from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the No. 2 official at the Justice Department who signed a letter recommending Comey’s dismissal.

“I have the utmost confidence in Chris”, Christie told the Press last week. “He simply doesn’t make mistakes”, Thompson said. The other was John S. Pistole, an Federal Bureau of Investigation veteran and former Transportation Security Administration director who is now the president of Anderson University.

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 and earned his law degree in 1992 from Yale Law School.

A 2015 letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee co-signed by Wray praises Yates for her “extraordinary legal skill and judgment”.

It is during those years at the DOJ that Wray would have worked under Comey.

And while Wray was never one of the more public-facing Trump supporters, he has given more than $50,000 to Republican candidates, committees, and his law firm’s PAC since 2007, including to John McCain in 2008, Mitt Romney in 2012 and the National Republican Senatorial Committee in 2016, Federal Election Commission records show.

Christopher Wray is a lawyer that has been involved in corruption, drug, counterfeit money and several other types of cases.

Wray also prosecuted a string of church fires that caused considerable alarm across much of the south.