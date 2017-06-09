Trump Under Investigation Despite “Complete Vindication” Tweet

Former FBI Director James Comey will tell Congress on Thursday that President Donald Trump pressed him repeatedly to halt a probe into his ex-national security adviser’s ties with Russian Federation and to declare publicly that Trump himself was not under investigation. “I tend to place more credence in testimony that’s given under oath”.

Mr Comey told Congress under oath he believed he was sacked to influence his investigation into the Trump campaign.

Read the entire article on the Comey testimony’s reception by the president and within the White House via the Times.

Former FBI Director James Comey revealed little new Thursday about Russia’s meddling in last year’s elections, but he really gave it to President Donald Trump. “I can not discuss this with you?'” Feinstein asked.

Comey added an element of intrigue to the hearings when he said he knew of a “variety of reasons” why Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ involvement in the Russian Federation investigation would be problematic but that he couldn’t discuss those reasons “in an open setting”. He indicated that it was up to a high-powered special prosecutor to determine whether the president’s behavior constituted the potentially impeachable offence.

Trump has hired Kasowitz to handle matters related to various investigations of Russian interference in the USA president election, freeing his White House counsel to handle other government-related matters.

Comey said he shared the memo with “a professor at Columbia Law School, a reference to Daniel Richman, who confirmed to Reuters he was the person Comey referred to in his testimony”.

Mr Risch targeted the president’s usage of the word “hope”, which he said did not amount to obstruction of justice.

“I haven’t had conversations with them about that, and so I don’t want to speak for them, but I will say that it’s something we should be able to agree on a bipartisan basis that we ought to subpoena those tapes”, Castro responded.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation director and media-savvy operator acknowledged he shared with a friend the memos detailing his conversations with the president and specifically asked the friend to pass them on to reporters.

Only two people were in the room when Donald Trump allegedly asked James Comey for a pledge of loyalty, so no one else knows for sure what was said. Comey said, without elaborating.

He then directly attacked Mr. Trump’s character.

As Comey’s written testimony underscored, he and the US president had an awkward, topsy-turvy relationship.

According to Trush and Haberman, the president’s “top advisers, especially his chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, were anxious that the president would defy Mr. Kasowitz and take to Twitter to vent his pique with Mr. Comey, who he believes is on a personal mission to destroy his presidency”. The statement came two days after White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined to say whether Trump had confidence in his attorney general.

Marc Kasowitz (Trump’s lawyer) said that the president is “entitled to expect loyalty” from those serving the administration.

Trump is widely expected to use his Twitter account, which lists 31.8 million followers, to counterpunch at Comey on Thursday – perhaps even in real time. “Don’t get in the way of an investigation that could actually clear you”, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Wednesday.

The former FBI director said he interpreted that “as a direction to get rid of this investigation”.

“Theres no question he abused power”, Ms Pelosi said.

Collins added that the White House should tell Congress if the tapes exist.