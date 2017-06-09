Trump Wanted Loyalty, Drop Flynn Investigation — Fired FBI Director

Former FBI Director James Comey sworn in before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. He’s dumb as a satchel full of walnuts and he knows it.

He left drawing conclusions about the president’s behaviour to others, but the picture he painted isn’t a flattering one.

Comey confirmed in his written testimony and in Thursday’s hearing that he had assured then-President-elect Trump that he was not personally under investigation by the FBI, back in January.

Networks and cable news stations provided blanket coverage of the hearing, and a number of bars in Washington were opening early, with TVs tuned to live broadcasts of the hearing – one of them offering free drinks every time Trump tweets about Comey.

The hearing unfolded amid intense political interest, and within a remarkable political context as Comey delivered detrimental testimony about the president who fired him, a president who won election only after Comey damaged his opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the final days of the campaign.

It all sets up a he-said, he-said conflict.

“Well, the president threatened Mr. Comey with the release of tapes of their conversation”.

The former director, however, comes armed with a career reputation as a straight shooter – sometimes to a fault – who is willing to take what he views as the correct course even in the face of powerful adversaries.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement he is “glad former Director Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee today and appreciate his cooperation as my colleagues on the committee continue their investigation”.

It turns out his version is pretty much what had been reported up until now. Comey quoted Trump as saying, “He is a good guy”.

Trump, Comey said, told him repeatedly that he had talked to lots of people about him, including his current attorney general, and had learned that he was doing a great job.

In his written statement, Comey described his mounting discomfort in the weeks leading up to his dismissal as Trump pulled him aside in one-on-one encounters and in phone calls to press him on the probe into Trump campaign associates and possible collusion with a Russian effort to tilt the 2016 vote in the Republican’s favor.

“Today is your opportunity to set the record straight”, Senator Burr told Mr Comey.

“The president said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.’ I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed”, Comey said. “I mean, this is the President of the United States with me alone, saying, ‘I hope this.’ I took it as, this is what he wants me to do”, Comey said. The director was concerned if the Federal Bureau of Investigation went public, it would “create a duty to correct, should that change”.

Yet during Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate Intel committee Thursday, he admitted that he had leaked documents through a friend.

The White House said Kasowitz would make a statement about Comey’s testimony after he finishes.

Rather than engage in a back-and-forth over details of the president’s meetings with the director, it seems there is a two-part strategy.

“The president feels completely vindicated”, Kasowitz added when he stepped before the cameras.

Sanders declined to answer specific questions about Comey’s testimony, referring those to the president’s lawyer.

According to media reports, the president wholeheartedly endorses this bare-knuckles response to Mr Comey.

All prompting an extraordinary rejoinder from the White House spokesman tonight: “The President is not a liar”.