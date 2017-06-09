Turkey calls for dialogue to solve Qatar row

The emir also reiterated the importance of boosting the joint actions of the Persian Gulf states to serve the “interests of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries”. Panis at Moody’s estimated under 2 percent of Saudi banking sector assets were related to Qatar and the figure was around 5 percent for Bahrain, while the UAE’s exposure was also small.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday in a coordinated move, accusing the peninsula of supporting “terrorists” and Iran.

The row has also rocked the football world, with Qatar scheduled to host the World Cup in 2022. Analysts say President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia emboldened hawkish Saudi royals by positioning America squarely with Sunni Arab countries against Iran. It’s also a home to the forward headquarters of CENTCOM, the US military’s central command in the region. It secured the release of hostages in Syria’s civil war, including some held by an al-Qaida affiliate.

But there were signs that Qatar’s financial ties might be damaged well beyond the Gulf.

The crisis pits some of the world’s richest nations in a power struggle over regional dominance.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Information has closed down Qatari news channel Al Jazeera’s office in the kingdom and withdrawn its licence.

Saudi Arabia accused the country of collaborating with terror groups backed by Iran, a Saudi rival. That dispute centered on Egypt following the army-led ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a Muslim Brotherhood leader.

There could be long-term economic consequences for Qatar, which would affect the millions of migrant workers and expatriates living there.

Because of such worries, the Qatari riyal fell in the spot market on Tuesday to 3.6470 against the USA dollar, its lowest level since June 2016, although it later rebounded to 3.6405, nearly equal to its official peg of 3.64. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the move was rooted in longstanding differences and urged the parties to resolve them. Residents and visitors of those countries must leave Qatar within 14 days.

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader, said there was “a real chance” OPEC solidarity surrounding its production cuts may fracture.

Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers that routinely flies through Saudi airspace, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While companies such as flagship carrier Qatar Airways, which has been aggressive in route expansion within the GCC and beyond, and some of the Qatari banks and corporations with operations and investments in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, could face difficulties in the future.

Qatar denies backing militants and its foreign minister has called for “a dialogue of openness and honesty”. Qatari media published a cartoon mocking Saudi King Salman for spreading “fake news”.

Several Middle Eastern countries suspended their flights to Qatar.