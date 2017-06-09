Turkey debates military support for Qatar

Measures taken by the United Arab Emirates and other nations against Qatar are aimed at pressuring Doha into changing its policies, not at overthrowing its regime, a senior UAE official said on Wednesday.

The designations point to the fact that despite repeated calls from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the global community, Qatar remains a permissive jurisdiction for terrorism financing.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Arab nations on Friday to immediately ease their blockade on Qatar, warning that the Persian Gulf crisis is hindering USA efforts to fight the Islamic State group and other extremists in the Middle East.

The countries cite Qatar’s support for extremist groups such as Hamas, al Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as its relations with Iran.

During a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Wang extended his condolences over the attacks and urged the global community to enhance anti-terrorism cooperation.

Qatar on Friday rejected allegations of supporting individuals and groups blacklisted as “terrorists” by a bloc of Arab neighbours that has imposed an economic blockade on it amid a major diplomatic fallout.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced his support for Qatar, saying that the isolation of the oil-rich country is not in anyone’s interest.

United States intelligence officials believe Russian hackers planted a false news story that led Saudi Arabia and several allies to sever relations with Qatar, prompting a diplomatic crisis, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Mr Trump said he had told the kings, presidents and prime ministers that funding “Radical Ideology” can’t be tolerated, and “Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!”

In the joint statement, 12 charity entities were listed as linked to “terrorism”, with five based in Doha, six in Bahrain and one in Libya. Qatar’s Emir has said such a view is a big mistake.

“We can live forever like this, we are well prepared”, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Thursday’s statement added the list would be updated with new individuals and organizations based in or funded by Qatar.

Doha is the world’s largest exporter of natural liquefied gas.

The Arab countries closed air, sea and land links with Qatar, barred the emirate’s planes from their airspace and ordered Qatari citizens out within 14 days.