Turkey says Iraqi Kurds’ referendum plan a ‘grave mistake’

In particular, State Department officials complained that the independence vote risked being “a distraction” from the ongoing war against ISIS, though USA and Iraqi officials have given all indications that they expect the ISIS war within Iraq to be long over by late September.

Turkey is wary of Kurds, especially those in its southeastern regions and others living in Syria and Iraq.

The Iraqi government has said it would reject any unilateral move by Kurdish regional authorities to press for independence, according to a spokesman in the capital, Baghdad. “Protection of the territorial integrity and political unity of Iraq is one of the basic principles of Turkey’s Iraq policy”.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the Constitution provides a legal and political reference point establishing the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Explosions are common in Iraq and have killed hundreds of people this year alone.

Ankara also said the major issue faced by Iraq was the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group and to rebuild the country after the offensive, which appeared to be reaching a conclusion soon.

Heavy ordnance, such as 500-pound (227-kilogram) air-delivered bombs, are causing excessive and disproportionate damage to civilian life and property, which is prohibited under worldwide humanitarian law, organizations including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty global and the Center for Civilians in Conflict warned.

“We believe that the announcement by the (Iraqi Kurdish region) to hold an independence referendum on September 25. will constitute a grave mistake”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Turkey, which is battling a Kurdish insurgency on its territory, is strongly opposed to moves toward Kurdish independence.