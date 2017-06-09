Twelve arrested after London terror attacks released without charge

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, saw three men wearing fake suicide vests use a white van to mow down people on London Bridge and then slash and stab revellers enjoying a Saturday night in the bustling Borough Market area.

All three attackers were shot dead by police.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly”, police said in a statement.

“At any one time MI5 and police are conducting around 500 active investigations, involving 3,000 subjects of interest”, he said.

Neighbors described Butt as an avid weightlifter. Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer services before leaving last October.

Authorities said Butt was known to security services but Redouane was not.

He is thought to have settled in Dublin about five years ago but does not appear to have come to the authorities’ notice before Saturday night’s terror attack.

But he appeared in a Channel 4 documentary entitled “The Jihadis Next Door” about British extremists that was broadcast past year, according to local media.

All 10 people still being held as part of the investigation were released without charge yesterday. Butt was also seen nodding as he listened to a sermon, with the speaker saying: “This is not the real life, my dear brothers. This is a passing time for us”.

According to French media, Pigeard was from Caen, in Normandy, but had been living in London for more than two years.

“My handler got back to me and said it was ‘excellent work” and forwarded it to the head office, ‘ he told the paper.

Pakistan-born Khuram Butt (27) and Rachid Radouane (30) – reportedly of Moroccan-Libyan descent – were the other two attackers.

On the day after the attack armed police and forensic officers were seen scouring the scene at London Bridge and Borough Market, where three terrorists left a trail of death and destruction when they went on a van and knife rampage.

Earlier, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera had reported that Zaghba had been stopped at an Italian airport because authorities believed he was on his way to Syria, and that Italian officials had warned British counterparts about him.

Christiansen said a statement issued by the Archibald family urging people to give their time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter – “and tell them Chrissy sent you” – has already inspired generosity in Calgary. Authorities have said the London attack was apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing.

While Delcros remains seriously injured, the fate of her partner is unknown, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were not yet releasing the names of the dead, but thousands of people gathered at Potters Field, across from the Tower Bridge and the medieval Tower of London, to pay tribute to the victims. Police had not any evidence that he is planning for the attack.