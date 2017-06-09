Twin blasts in Iraq kill 21, wound dozens

According to the initial investigation by the security agencies, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in Musayyib.

The officials said the Friday morning blast in the village of Musayyib also wounded 30.

Islamic State claimed the attack, as well as one at the main bus station in the Shi’ite holy city of Kerbala, just west of Musayab, which killed three people and wounded 15.

A rash of bombings has hit Iraq in recent weeks, including a suicide bombing of a Baghdad ice cream parlour two weeks ago that killed at least ten people including children.

IS has carried out dozens of deadly suicide bombings targeting civilians but Iraq has been on heightened alert since the start of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The blast destroyed several shops and many stalls and caused damages to several nearby civilian cars, the source said.

Iraqi forces are nearly eight months into a massive operation to recapture the second city and have already taken back its whole eastern side and much of the west.

Iraqi forces, backed by a coalition of foreign states, is battling the extremist group in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, while Kurdish forces in recent days began an assault on the group’s so-called capital of Raqqa in Syria.

Iranian-backed paramilitaries are taking part in the campaign fighting Daesh in Iraq, attacking the group in the border region near Syria.