Twin blasts rock Indonesian capital, fatalities reported

Police in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta said a police offer died and at least four others were injured in a suicide bombing near the Kampung Melayu bus station late Wednesday.

“While we mourn, we must learn from these events as we do and sharpen our resolve to defeat the terrorists overseas and at home”, said Turnbull, referring also to the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena in Britain that killed 22 this week.

Analysts have called on the public to stay alert following reports that hundreds of Indonesians have flocked overseas to join the fight with the militant group and could pose as threats upon their return.

He extended Singapore’s “deepest condolences to the families of the victims”.

Police said Wednesday’s attack used pressure cookers packed with explosives.

It was reported in Indonesian media that Densus 88 has raided the houses belonging to the two suspected suicide bombers on Thursday (25/05) where they confiscated bayonets, military equipment, as well as official documents such as passports and a marriage license.

In February 2017, Indonesian police shot and killed an Islamic State-linked militant after he detonated a small bomb. He said the suspected attacker’s head was found in a bus stop and his hand was on the road. Several of their relatives were also taken in for “questioning and DNA tests”, according to the chief of the anti-terror squad.

Although none of the militant organizations have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Suspicion is likely to fall on local network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which supports IS and has been blamed for recent, mostly low-impact, attacks. “A bomb explosion has occurred and for now it is believed to have been a suicide bombing”, he said, adding the officers had been guarding a parade by a group of local people.

The horror explosions come after two men, aged 20 and 23, were caned for having sex with each other in a province on the northern tip of Indonesia’s Sumatra island.

The terminal, Kampung Melayu, is a local hub served by minibuses and buses.

The attack on Wednesday was the deadliest in Indonesia since January 2016, when eight people were killed, four of them attackers, after suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the capital.

A sustained crackdown weakened the most unsafe networks but the emergence of IS has proved a potent new rallying cry for radicals.