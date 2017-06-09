Twitter latches on to Comey’s ‘lordy’ quote during hearing

Former Director of Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) James Comey said Thursday that he was confused over the circumstances under which he was sacked.

Senator Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, who earlier this year pushed for a more forceful Russian Federation investigation, pressed Comey on his decision to leak a Trump-related memo through a friend to the New York Times.

During the Watergate scandal there was remarkable testimony from former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean, who outlined the president’s participation in the coverup of a litany of offenses that led to his ouster.

Twitter had a field day with other moments of Comey’s testimony, including his revelation that he broke a date with his wife in order to have dinner with Trump and his use of the exclamation “Lordy”. “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting so I thought it really important to document”. “And so I knew something was about to happen that I needed to pay very close attention to”.

There are not a lot of countries where the former chief investigative officer can talk about the president being a liar, for all the world to see and hear.

Comey said it was not up to him but instead the independent special counsel in the Russian probe, Robert Mueller, to decide whether Trump broke a law.

“The administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the Federal Bureau of Investigation by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the work force had lost confidence in its leader”.

In his opening statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee, James Comey bluntly referred to presidential attacks on his competence as “lies, plain and simple”.

Talk about your riveting TV.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct”. Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, who has previously questioned Trump’s posture toward Russian Federation, dismissed Comey’s belief that Trump was pressuring him to drop the probe as “a pretty light touch”. He outraged Democrats a year ago with his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email practices, including the decision to publicly disclose the potential of new information 10 days before the election.

The hearing was likely to fuel claims that Trump’s ultimate aim was to quash the investigation, though Comey specifically said he didn’t believe anyone at the White House asked him to do so. But in response to Rubio’s previous question, he’d said he was afraid making such a statement would create “a duty to correct” if new information arose, and “it’s a slippery slope” to announce who is and isn’t under investigation.

According to Comey, Trump said: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”. “He is a good guy”. Can’t you let this go?

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, asked Comey if he saw Trump’s request as an order.

“I had to call my wife and break a date with her”, Comey said. “I said whatever works for you, sir”, Comey recalled. “I didn’t obey that, but that’s the way I took it”. “President, this is wrong, ‘?”

“I have a recollection of him just kind of looking at me”, Comey replied. Asked why he didn’t directly confront the president during those meetings, Comey said he “was so stunned by the conversation” that the words didn’t come to him.

His answer is believable. Sometimes, in the moment, it’s hard to come up with what you wish you’d said. Plus, Comey quickly told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he did not want to be left alone again with the president.

Trump tweeted on Friday, May 12, that “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press”.

As for house speaker Paul Ryan’s comment that Trump is “new to government”, Meyers drew a comparison to a fast food. “And so he probably wasn’t steeped into the long-going protocols that established the relationships between DOJ, FBI and White Houses”.

But when did ignorance of the law become a defense?

But proving obstruction of justice is hard even in ordinary circumstances.

After more than an hour into the hearing, Trump’s twitter feed was silent.