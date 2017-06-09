U.S. tells United Nations to remove ‘anti-Israel bias’

Haley is the first US United Nations ambassador to address the council, and her address is part of a Trump administration campaign to demand reform to what Haley has called hidebound and biased UN bureaucracies. She did not signal a U.S. withdrawal from the Geneva-based rights forum, but said the United States was reviewing its participation.

The Trump administration is reconsidering its membership in the U.N. Human Rights Council.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who holds cabinet rank in President Donald Trump’s administration, said on Friday that Washington would decide on whether to withdraw from the Council after its three-week session in Geneva ends this month. And it established a special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran.

The council now counts among its 47 members Burundi, China, Congo, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, all of which have spotty rights records but won seats through its arcane system of regional blocs.

But she made no mention in her post of Egypt or Saudi Arabia, two USA allies elected despite their poor human rights records.

And Human Rights Watch also notes that making this move now would be “ill-advised and badly timed”, as the Council has recently made important strides and achievements for human rights around the world.

While Haley has escalated those criticisms since becoming Washington’s United Nations ambassador, her Tuesday speech was mild compared to past remarks, including an assault she levelled in a June 2 Washington Post op-ed.

Long before the Trump administration, the US chafed at the council’s willingness to give seats at the table to countries with reputations for violating basic human rights.

“All states from all regions should work together to end backroom deals on closed voting slates”, he said in a statement.

At the council’s annual June session, United Nations rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al pointed the finger at members that are not cooperating with global experts who want to shed light on abuses. Countries should have to compete for membership, thus making it much harder for human rights abusers to slip through, Haley argued.

“It is essential that this council address its chronic anti-Israel bias if it is to have any credibility”, she continued.

“As a member of the council, the U.S. government can fight to abolish Item 7“.

“The connection between the commissioner and human rights has proven to be purely coincidental and it comes as no surprise that he chose to spread lies about Israel before he even mentioned the massacres in Syria”, Danon wrote.

The body has taken a strong position against Israel’s occupation of territory seized in the 1967 Middle East war, its treatment of Palestinians, and its building of Jewish settlements.

Her appearance at the university discussion event and at the council itself had been highly anticipated, as it came less than a week after US President Donald Trump announced that his country will leave the Paris climate pact, another key global mechanism. It is the same criticism that led former president George W. Bush to shun the council in 2006, a decision that Barack Obama reversed in his first year in office.

Prior to Haley’s visit to Geneva, there had been much speculation about the possibility of a US withdrawal, following a leaked letter reportedly sent by US Secretary of State Rex Tillersonexternal link to a group of nine non-profit organizations in March.

Haley will spend three days in Israel, where she is slated to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, spend time in Tel Aviv and take a helicopter ride to Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.

“Tragically, we’ve been down this road before”, Haley later told the Graduate Institute of Geneva. I think that we need to look at it.

“We’re starting to see a turn in New York”, Haley told him. “We’re attempting to do what we can to make it stronger”, she declared.