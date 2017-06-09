UAE bans expressions of sympathy towards Qatar

Gargash said the UAE wanted to see action taken against individuals living openly in Qatar despite being classified as supporters of terrorism by the USA and United Nations.

A preliminary investigation has confirmed that Qatar’s state news agency was hacked, and false statements attributed to the country’s ruler were posted that helped ignite a rift with other Gulf states, the Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The U.S.is one of several countries offering to help. Qatar’s USA ambassador, Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, told The Associated Press his country is counting on Washington to persuade Saudi Arabia and others to back down.

As the leading power in the Middle East, the USA relies on a web of basing access that enables its power projection.

University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle told Sputnik the Trump administration was irresponsibly supporting the Saudi aggressive policy against Qatar to advance its own anti-Iranian agenda.

The call came a day after Trump appeared to back Saudi Arabia strong-arming the emirate, which is home to 10,000 U.S. troops. This is because Turkey is the most reasonable and reliable country in the region that can assume the role of mediator in the Qatar crisis and the Iran stalemate, which are potential problems in the future.

S&P Global Ratings also noted that the group of states which have cut off ties “provides 15 percent of Qatar’s imports, potentially causing substantial shortages of key materials, including those used for construction projects, and food”. However, President Trump took a different tack a few days later, noting that Qatar was singled out at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh as a source of extremist funding, and appearing to suggest that his engagement at this forum had pushed the Saudi-led bloc to act against Qatar.

Earlier this week Trump seemed to take credit for the Persian Gulf countries severing ties with Qatar over its financing of terrorism.

Mounting tensions between Qatar and its neighbors boiled over Monday as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain all their cut diplomatic ties, accusing the gas-rich Gulf nation of support for “terrorism”.

“We are willing to sit and talk”, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told CNN late on Tuesday. “Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!” the president wrote. Meanwhile, Turkey’s parliament approved sending troops to an existing Turkish base in Qatar as a sign of support.

The Emir of Kuwait was in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Qatar, a major player in the global gas industry and host to the biggest U.S. military base in the Middle East, has crafted an independently-minded foreign policy, attracting criticism for engaging with groups from Hezbollah to Hamas.

Reports that Qatari officials paid hundreds of millions of dollars to Iran-backed groups in an April deal to free 26 of its citizens kidnapped in Iraq previous year has also been an irritant in relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.