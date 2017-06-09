UAE president offers condolences to Iran after deadly attacks

But Javad Zarif said Iran “rejected such claims of friendship” and claimed the attackers from so-called Islamic State had been “backed by USA clients”.

Middle East analyst Dina Esfandiary says one possible effect will be increased calls by hardliners for tougher action against IS in Iraq and Syria.

Four gunmen attacked the building of the Iranian parliament on Wednesday morning.

Iran’s foreign minister has branded condolences sent by the White House over recent Tehran attacks as “repugnant“.

Their targeting the locations, Larijani said, indicated their concentration on the “axes of the Iranian people’s religious democracy”.

The 5 attackers struck at Iran’s most potent symbols: its parliament complex in central Tehran and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who led the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Large groups of people are taking part in the ceremony, chanting slogans against Saudi Arabia, the USA and Israel, whom they blame for supporting terrorism.

US Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass also denounced the President’s response to the Iran attack.

Two teams of attackers armed with guns and explosives targeted the Parliament building and the mausoleum in apparently coordinated attacks that occurred within an hour of each other. Khamenei used the attacks to defend Tehran’s involvement in wars overseas, telling the students that if ‘Iran had not resisted, ‘ it would have faced even more troubles. “Iranian people reject such USA claims of friendship”.

The US statement said on Wednesday that “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote”.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack, marking the first time it has taken responsibility for an assault in Iran.

On the streets of the capital Thursday, Iranians said they remained suspicious that Saudi Arabia had a hand in the attack.

“Allah permitting, this is the first brigade that was established (in Iran) but it will not be the last”, one said, as the group sat masked in a circle with their weapons.

A police officer stands guard as vehicles drive in front of Iran’s parliament building in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 8, 2017. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks or if they were coordinated.

Iranian security officials have not said who they suspect is behind the attacks. He concludes by threatening the royal family of Saudi Arabia and promises, “after Iran, it will be your turn”.

Iranian state TV says one of the attackers taking part in an assault on parliament has blown himself up.

Heightened tensions were likely to aim of Daesh who was quick to take credit for the attack and released video footage of the gunmen’s assault on parliament suggesting that the attacks were centrally planned.