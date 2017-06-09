UAE: Qatar is in denial over its role in Gulf dispute

It was released hours after Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Doha would not “surrender” and rejected interference in its foreign policy.

In his second intervention in the dispute in as many days, Trump urged action against terrorism in a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al- Thani, a White House statement said, suggesting a meeting at the White House “if necessary”.

“We don’t believe in a military solution”, he said.

Questions have also been raised over whether Qatar should retain the right to host the 2022 football World Cup and over its economic ability to sustain the crisis.

Sheikh Mohammed was also dismissive of claims Qatar supports Islamist groups like the Palestinian movement Hamas, blacklisted as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.

The foreign minister of tiny embattled Qatar has reiterated the country will not compromise its independence even if it would mean an end to the growing diplomatic spat which has seen it become increasingly isolated by other Arab nations.

Last year, however, the club announced a new sponsorship deal with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten, and the team will wear their logo for the 2017-2018 season instead of Qatar Airways.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement the two held talks on how “restore the normal relations” of the Gulf as the 2022 FIFA World Cup host and worldwide air travel hub now finds itself isolated by land, sea and air.

However, the Emirati Foreign Minister pushed back against the defense, saying Qatar’s “fingerprints are all over the place” when it comes to terror funding.

“This is a foreign policy that has gone wild”, state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told foreign media agencies.

Bahrain’s move against Qatar is in step with other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a close regional alliance that includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

Also named were Doha-based Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi and Qatari-funded charities.

The United Arab Emirates central bank has instructed local banks to stop dealing with 59 individuals and 12 entities with alleged links to Qatar and to freeze all their assets, the state news agency WAM reported on Friday. He was reacting to comments of Qatar ruler Sheikh Tanimbin Hamad Al Thani, criticizing mounting anti-Iran sentiment in the region.

“That hack showed the UAE’s real concerns and that what we really say in our private emails is what we say publicly”, Gargash said. However, he did acknowledge the authenticity of recently leaked emails from Emirati Ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba in Washington, which several media outlets described as including criticism of Qatar.