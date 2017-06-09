UAE Seeking ‘Change of Policy, Not Regime’ in Qatar

“We can live forever like this, we are well prepared”, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Qatar’s ministry of defence said in a statement that there has been no upgrade in the level of military preparations, according to Al Jazeera on Thursday.

In a clear disapproval of the ongoing standoff between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia and others in the region, global agency Standard and Poors has downgraded Qatar’s credit rating and put the country on credit watch with “negative implications”.

As Kuwait’s emir shuttled between Gulf capitals for talks, US President Donald Trump offered to host a White House meeting if necessary, in a change of heart from his initial support for the Saudi-led boycott.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia is tightening the noose on neighbouring Qatar, accusing the emirate of financing extremist groups and of meddling in the internal affairs of its neighbours, charges that Qatar deny. Saudi Arabia also closed Qatar’s only land border.

On the face of it, for Riyadh and friends to place a fellow member of the Gulf Cooperation Council under siege is odd if their real enemy is Iran.

Dr Davidson said that Qatar may come under pressure from its neighbours to suspend the executive office of Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned, the mother of the current emir, since they regard it as an arm of Qatar’s foreign policy.

“Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the Arab states’ move, saying isolating Qatar and imposing sanctions will not resolve any problems and adding that Ankara will do everything in its power to help end the crisis”, Al Jazeera reported.

“Qatar hosts one of the largest US military bases in the region”, CNN reported. Xi elevated the countries to “comprehensive strategic partnerships” during a Middle East swing a year ago in which he also told the Arab League that China wasn’t seeking “proxies”.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis called Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, a day after he spoke to his Qatari counterpart via phone and praised Qatar’s “enduring commitment to regional security”.

Saudi officials recall bitterly how Iran provided senior al Qaeda figures shelter after 9/11, even as the terror group launched attacks across the kingdom.

Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday approved deploying troops to a Turkish base in Qatar under a previously agreed plan, in a move seen as a sign of support for Doha.

The Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Authority also reimposed a ban on oil tankers linked to Qatar calling at ports in the UAE, reversing a decision to ease restrictions and potentially creating a logjam of crude cargoes.

The list contains names of 59 individuals and 12 entities.

Qatar Airways sponsored Barcelona’s shirt from 2013, while two years before that from 2011 it was the Qatar Foundation on the jerseys. Instead, one White House official said that it was the previous administration’s chilly relationship with Saudi Arabia and its deal with Iran to halt its nuclear weapons program that had “unleashed sectarianism”.

The official said there were enough grain supplies in the market in Qatar to last four weeks and that the government also had large strategic food reserves in Doha.

“This is not about regime change – this is about change of policy, change of approach”, Gargash said in Dubai. “We need to put everything in check”.

Qatar received no notice from the other Arab countries before ties were cut, he said, calling it “a surprise and a shock to us, this act of aggression”.