Uber dismisses over 20 employees after law firm’s probe

Those fired for sexual harassment as well as bullying, discrimination and other behavior that violated company policies included both managers and lower-level workers. The firm checked into 215 complaints, and 57 remain under investigation. Other investigations are continuing.

The world’s highest-valued company with a value of $68 billion at its last funding round told staff it would expand its employee relations unit to better the investigate claims and would increase management training since most Uber managers were bosses for the first-time, said a person familiar with this matter. This has been a critical year for Uber with so many controversies but it seems like the corrective action plan execution is initiated by the Uber Diversity Chief.

Separately, Uber announced Tuesday that it had hired Apple marketing executive Bozoma Saint John, who will be Uber’s chief brand officer.

Bobbie Wilson, a partner at the global law firm, said the firings included both managers and lower-level workers, some of whom retaliated against employees after they complained about bad conduct. Uber set up a hotline where employees and former employees could file complaints. Her task at Uber will be to improve its brand image so people like it as well as they like the company’s ride services, an Uber spokeswoman said.

Editor’s Remarks: Following the blog post penned by former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, which alleged that she had been sexually harassed, the company has been embroiled in a very public fiasco.

Uber is also facing a lawsuit from Alphabet Inc’s self-driving vehicle division, Waymo, alleging trade secret theft.

Not just that recently so many company’s top executives resigned, like a EX- head of engineering, who had failed to disclose harassment complaints at his former employer. Some saw it as a step in the right direction for Uber to fix its tarnished reputation. Uber board member Bill Gurley is overseeing the search.

The company launched two separate investigations back in February.

The firm shared details of their findings with a subcommittee of Uber’s directors, but further details relating to the reports are not expected to be released until next week at the earliest.

Uber likewise said it is putting forth a helpline for representatives to report concerns and has actualized a framework to log and keep an eye on all complaints.