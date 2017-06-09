Uber executive fired over India rape probe

Eric Alexander, the president of business in the Asia Pacific region, was sacked on Tuesday, just as the company announced that it had fired 20 employees over the last few months for harassment, discrimination and inappropriate behaviour. His dismissal comes in the wake of internal turmoil in Uber over allegations of widespread misconduct, sexism and sexual discrimination that the company is getting investigated by outside legal teams, including one led by former US President Barack Obama’s attorney general Eric Holder.

According to Recode, who first broke the report, Eric Alexander believed at the time that Ola Cabs might have staged the incident to push Uber out of the way in India.

Alexander then shared those records with CEO Travis Kalanick and another senior Uber official, Emil Michael.

Meanwhile, the app maker got some bad news in its court battle with Waymo after a California judge ordered Uber to surrender documents related to Uber’s acquisition of Anthony Levandowski and his startup Otto. The three men reportedly examined the report and Alexander continued to keep the records with him for a year.

Besides, several executives at the company were either told about the records or shown them by the trio. The company has already witnessed the departure of almost 20 more top employees, which has also raised concerns about work culture in one of the biggest startups.

This corporate procurement of medical records during an ongoing case is unusual enough that while it may reek of impropriety, the legality of the matter may not be immediately clear to laypeople. For Uber -currently valued at about $70 billion -this is a particularly critical market, since its exit from China, where it sold its operations to local leader Didi Chuxing, after spending billions of dollars to gain market share. Frei, who started last week, will report directly to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

Alexander carried the report with him for almost a year and it was shown to, or discussed with, numerous employees of the company, Recode claims. Police in New Delhi briefly considered criminal charges against the company because of its background-check failure in this case, and Uber was banned from operating in the city for about six months, until June 2015.