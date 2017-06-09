UK Election Ends in Shock Result, Theresa May Loses Majority

Though the Conservatives emerged as the single largest party in the election for Britain’s 650-seat parliament, the impressive show by the opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn is seen as a humiliation for May to continue in her position.

Seeking to capitalise on sky-high popularity ratings, she called the election a few weeks later, urging voters to give her a stronger mandate to go into Brexit talks that are expected to begin as early as June 19.

“It’s nearly as if Theresa May looked at Hillary’s campaign and said: “Let’s do that”, wrote a Financial Times journalist, Robert Shrimsley, on Twitter.

It was a battle between what she defined her “strong and stable” leadership and a “coalition of chaos” under her opponent, the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The result is a personal disaster for May.

Despite suffering a devastating night of losses where the decision to gamble on a snap election backfired spectacularly, Theresa May insisted that her party would provide Britain with “post-election stability”. The public saw that she was weak and wobbly. Within hours of the polls closing, Corbyn was calling for her resignation. “Price to be paid for lack of true leadership”, tweeted former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, one of the EU’s elder statesmen.

The result means Brexit talks are now in danger of being delayed.

The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat Party did not make its hoped-for inroads. Their tally of seats was set to increase only marginally.

The main issues for United Kingdom voters tired of seven years of austerity government were cuts to public services, the future of the country’s National Health Service, growing wealth inequality and stagnant or falling real wages.

Labour’s finance spokesman and close Corbyn ally, John McDonnell, says he can achieve this while ensuring the national debt is reduced over the course of the next parliament.

“If the poll is anything like accurate, this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May”, former Treasury chief George Osborne told ITV. Having won all but three of Scotland’s 59 seats in the British parliament in 2015, their share of the vote fell sharply and they lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

With a handful of seats still to be declared, the Conservatives were predicted to win 319 seats, down from 331 in 2015 – yet another upset in a turbulent year since the European Union referendum in June 2016. Labour had won 258 seats.

As incumbent, May has the right to make the first attempt to form a coalition, though her tough stance on Brexit is likely to make finding a suitable partner hard.

“But now forecasts have changed.and so a (Conservative) majority might not be out of the question”.

Though May won her Maidenhead seat in south-east England with 37,780 votes, she faced pressure to resign after losing her parliamentary majority unexpectedly.

Predictions of Conservative success became more modest as the party’s campaign faltered following a series of missteps.

At one stage during the election campaign, the Tories were tipped to get more than 400 seats with the leader boasting record popularity ratings.

Now the leaders of the respective parties face complex negotiations to determine how parliament will run.

In order to avoid another election the Tories will have to create a coalition with another party or rule as a minority party. More planning may be needed, eating into the time available to strike a deal before Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

But that is far from the victory sought – and there are already questions about whether the British electorate were rejecting May’s “hard Brexit” approach to leave the European Union whatever deals were made over the divorce. There is more than Brexit at play, however.

“We are ready to do everything we can to put our program into operation”, he said on Friday morning. Clearly, voters have not accepted it. A stronger majority would have given May more ability to resist “hardline pro-Brexit factions in her party”, and would have let her offer better terms to the EU.