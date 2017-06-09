UK Election Exit Poll Predicts a ‘Hung Parliament.’ What Is That?

After going into the June 8 poll on the back of opinion polls suggesting she was heading for a substantially increased majority, Mrs May has lost two ministers, including the author of her manifesto, among a string of Conservative casualties.

Spectacularly punished by voters who took away her majority in parliament, a politically wounded Theresa May sought to soldier on Friday as Britain’s prime minister, resisting pressure to resign after the failure of her high-stakes election gamble made the massive challenge of untangling Britain from the European Union only more complex and uncertain. The Conservatives are still the largest party, but they lost several seats in the snap election.

The EU wants those to begin on June 19, but they could be delayed if an inconclusive election leads to political turmoil.

The shock election projection sent the pound lower against the USA dollar and other currencies.

The Conservatives, under the leadership of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, now have a slim majority of 330 seats in Parliament.

Britain’s lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, has a total of 650 seats, which represents that many constituencies across the U.K. The Parliament is “hung” when a general election does not result in a single political party winning a majority, which is 326 seats, in the House of Commons.

Labour captured seats from the Tories across England and Wales, including Battersea, Ipswich, Stockton, Bury North, Gower, Cardiff North and Vale of Clwyd.

Having called an early election in hopes of getting an increased majority that could have strengthened her hand in Britain’s exit talks with the EU, May instead saw her majority evaporate completely – leaving her fortunes hanging by a thread.

“If this is a minority Conservative government, then it might be a government that doesn’t last very long, and we might head for another election”, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London. “And our leader needs to take stock as well”.

That result would confound those who said the opposition Labour Party’s left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was electorally toxic.

But was the Labour surge, the most votes the party has accumulated since 1997, a demand for watered down Brexit?

The pro-European Liberal Democrats, who have campaigned for a second European Union referendum, increased their number of seats from nine, but their former leader Nick Clegg lost his seat.

With the most seats overall, the Conservatives are still expected to form a new government.

Commentators had suggested that turnout, particularly among young people, would be key to the result, with Labour benefiting from a high turnout particularly among young people who had been inspired by Labour Leader Jeremcy Corbyn’s campaign, centred around the idea of “For the Many Not the Few”, against the Conservatives’ “strong and stable” emphasis.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne said on ITV.

“What’s happened is people have said they have had quite enough of austerity”, he said, adding it was time for a government that is “truly representative of all the people of this country”.

The Scottish National Party were the other big losers on the night, suffering a humbling loss of 21 seats – unthinkable after their previously unassailable position north of the border.

If the Tories cling on to power, the Brexit hardliners could still hold the balance of power under May or her successor, reducing the room to make concessions and risking a breakdown in the negotiations that ends with Britain crashing out of the bloc. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the result as “disappointing” and it cast doubt over plans to hold a second Scottish independence referendum. “That’s what we have seen tonight”.

So there will be moves against her and MPs could call on her to stand down.

After the terror attacks in Manchester and London, which killed 30 people and forced the suspension of campaigning, security became the focus of the debate. Corbyn accused Conservatives of undermining Britain’s security by cutting the number of police on the streets.

Eight people were killed near London Bridge on Saturday when three men drove a van into pedestrians then stabbed revelers in an area filled with bars and restaurants.