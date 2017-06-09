UK election: Hung Parliament as Theresa May fails to gain majority

“This is a major disaster for her personal authority over the country and the Conservative Party, particularly because she made this election all about her “strong and stable” leadership”, Jane Merrick wrote for CNN.

May spent the early hours of Friday talking terms with the DUP, who have 10 seats and will work with May on a vote-by-vote basis known as “confidence and supply”.

Britain wakes up Friday morning more divided and uncertain about its future than anyone thought possible.

Barry Gardiner, a Labour lawmaker and the party’s trade spokesman, said May’s early election gamble had threatened Britain’s chances of getting a good deal: “We are weaker as a result of her incompetence and indeed her arrogance”, he told the BBC. “I said at the start this election was wrong”.

“If she had got the majority she wanted, she would have been a supreme political colossus”, he said.

But predictions of her expected margin of victory vary widely, and one shock model even predicted May could lose her working majority of 17 in the 650-seat House of Commons.

Whatever the final election result, Theresa May has not secured the clear mandate that she sought for her version of a hard Brexit.

On top of this, there will now probably also be an internal wrangle in the Tory party over who might replace May as leader and prime minister.

The result appeared certain to plunge the United Kingdom into another period of political uncertainty, with formal Brexit talks due to start in 10 day’s time.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged her to resign and allow him to form a minority administration, declaring: “We are ready to serve this country”.

Labour put in a stunning performance, gaining 30 seats from the 2015 election.

As leader of the ruling party, provided she doesn’t step down immediately then Theresa May will remain in Downing Street for now and be given the first opportunity to form a government. This means that not only does her party have less seats in government than when she went into the election but Conservatives do not have enough seats to vote through new laws without being defeated by their opponents.

Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”.

But in the moments after the exit poll predicted the Conservatives would be the largest party, but with fewer MPs (BSE: MPSLTD.BO – news), the currency dived to around $1.2730 in Asian trading- its lowest point since the election was called in April.

“So I can’t see them holding together”. But they are now prisoners of his very different type of Labour. Casualties include the party’s deputy leader Angus Robertson, and former SNP leader and party heavyweight Alex Salmond.

The campaign had played out differently in Scotland than elsewhere, the main faultline being the SNP’s drive for a second referendum on independence from Britain, having lost a previous plebiscite in 2014.

Responding to the initial exit poll showing a hung Parliament David Cameron’s former director of communications, Sir Craig Oliver, said the election looked like a failure.

Reuters calculations based on partial election results showed May could no longer win an outright majority, leaving Britain with a “hung parliament“. The pound lost more than 3 cents against the dollar. European officials are anxious that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely.

“If accurate, a hung parliament leaves Theresa May’s position as leader in serious doubt and makes the process of Brexit incredibly uncertain”.

Although pre-election polls suggested she would increase her majority, Islamist attacks in London and Manchester have put her under pressure, while campaign missteps have dented her reputation as a safe pair of hands.

Several Conservative ministers lost their seats. Ben Gummer, who helped author the Tories costing-free manifesto, was defeated in Ipswich, housing minister Gavin Barwell lost in Croydon Central and a 10% swing to Labour saw off Treasury Secretary Jane Ellison’s 8,000 majority in Battersea. Home Secretary Amber Rudd clung on by 326 votes in Hastings and Rye.

The Scottish National Party of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, which has dominated politics north of the border for a decade and called for a new independence vote after Brexit, lost 21 of the 56 seats it won in 2015.

For the Lib Dems, heavyweight Sir Vince Cable and former minister Sir Ed Davey won seats back from the Tories in Twickenham and Kingston & Surbiton respectively.