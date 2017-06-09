UK Elections 2017: Hung Parliament As Theresa May Fails to Gain Majority

The expression comes from the term “hung jury”, when jurors can not decide on a verdict and a retrial is needed.

But in United Kingdom elections this result does not automatically trigger another election.

While the Conservatives gained seats in Scotland, they failed to make gains in Labour heartlands such as Wrexham, which May had visited twice, while the party suffered a shock defeat in Canterbury, which had been a safe Conservative seat since 1918.

That was also the broadly desired outcome in Brussels, where leaders believed that a stronger May would be better able to cut compromise deals with the European Union and resist pressure from hardline pro-Brexit factions in her party which have called for Britain to reject European Union terms and, possibly, walk out without a deal.

Former chancellor George Osborne, sacked from the Cabinet by Mrs May when she took office last July, told ITV: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”.

With most of the U.K.’s 650 Westminster seats filled by early Friday morning, May’s Conservatives had fallen short of the number needed for a ruling majority. The unspoken factor were the many opinion polls suggesting the Conservatives, or “Tories”, might win a record landslide over a weakened Labour Party opposition. “Well it doesn’t look like a strong government”.

This could be undertaken in a formal coalition or an informal arrangement known as confidence and supply, where a smaller party agrees to back the larger partner in crucial votes in return for policies but does not take ministerial seats. I am very proud of the results that are coming in and the vote for hope.

The results would be a personal disaster for May, around whom the entire Conservative campaign was pegged, but whose personal ratings have fallen sharply over the course of the campaign.

Corbyn earlier claimed on Twitter that the Labour party had “changed the face of British politics”.

The Cabinet Manual drawn up in 2010 following the inconclusive result of that year’s election states that the incumbent government is “entitled to wait until the new Parliament has met to see if it can command the confidence of the House of Commons, but is expected to resign if it becomes clear that it is unlikely to be able to command that confidence and there is a clear alternative”.

But that was when the Lib Dems could have gone either way – with David Cameron’s Conservatives, to whom they were more sympathetic, or Labour.

May started the campaign with a majority of 17, with expectations of seeing it rise in the election.

But a minority Labour-led government could rely on Welsh Plaid Cymru’s three MPs, the one Green MP and the SDLP (three in the last Parliament). The populist anti-EU party shrank to nearly nothing after failing to win a single seat. The LibDems and SNP, who are both more anti-Brexit than Labour, would demand key concessions from Corbyn on European Union membership as conditions for power-sharing.

Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave after casting their votes in the General Election at a polling station in the village of Sonning, Berkshire.

If the seats tally is really tight, it’s possible that neither of the main parties, Conservatives or Labour, can form a coalition that has an overall majority. At that point, one of the leaders would have to show they could form a minority government that had the support of other parties.

Given Brexit talks are due to start on June 19, a weak minority government with no real mandate would undermine Britain’s position in negotiations, leaving open the possibility of another election later this year, as happened in the United Kingdom in 1974.