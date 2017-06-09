UK General Election Results to Impact Spirit of Brexit Talks – EU Commissioner

The party won 10 seats overnight and would allow May a very slight majority.

Theresa May, leader of the Conservative Party, is still Prime Minister and her government continues to be in charge, until a new government is formed. “We will fulfill the promise of Brexit“, she said, speaking outside her official residence in Downing Street after receiving permission from Queen Elizabeth II to seek to form a new minority government. The prime minister doesn’t plan to resign, despite pressure for her to do so.

Leftist opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose Labour party surged from 20 points behind in the opinion polls, has told May to quit after she “lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”. The election campaign has gone on for the past six weeks – I’ve travelled the whole country.

Members of May’s own party were also scathing. MP Anna Soubry called on May to “consider her position” following “a pretty terrible campaign”, in which the Conservatives squandered much of a 20-point lead in the polls.

But the Conservative leader signalled her determination to fight on during a grim speech in her Maidenhead constituency.

After Thursday’s vote, May’s Conservative Party still has the largest number of lawmakers, but lacks a parliamentary majority.

With neither group winning an outright majority of 326 seats, it is up to the major parties to try to cobble together a deal with minor parties to be able to form a government.

The night was marked by a collapse in Ukip support and a rash of high-profile losses for the SNP, as British politics returned to a two-party system on the greatest scale since the 1970s.

Three gains by Sinn Fein, which does not take up seats in Westminster, made it slightly easier for a combination of parties to achieve a working majority.

Above all, investors are anxious about the general uncertainty surrounding the country – whether a bruised May will resign in due course, whether the Conservatives will be able to form a new government or whether it will be an alliance of opposition parties, led by the Labour Party.

The whole point of the snap elections was PM Theresa May improving her lot and consolidating a significant majority in the United Kingdom parliament, in the lines of Margaret Thatcher.

Osborne used the front page of his newspaper to predict “Corbyn Chaos” – and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson repeatedly ridiculed Corbyn in the campaign’s waning moments.

Her opponents also took issue with her refusal to take part in a televised debate with other party leaders. By contrast, Labour performed far better than expected.

In a buoyant mood, Corbyn piled on pressure for May to resign, saying Friday morning that people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public spending.

“It is clear that this election has left her authority deeply wounded, perhaps fatally”, said Paul Goodman, a former lawmaker and editor of the ConservativeHome website.

Before her defeat, May said she wanted to negotiate the divorce and the future trading relationship with the European Union before Britain leaves in March 2019, followed by what she calls a phased implementation process to give business time to prepare for the impact of the divorce. Instead, the economy, the fate of the National Health Service, and security have been at the forefront – the latter in particular amid ISIS-claimed terror attacks in Manchester and London, which each prompted a halt in campaigning. In a shock wave that will be felt in left-wing parties across Western Europe and North America, Corbyn secured a share of the popular vote that would have been sufficient to earn victory in many previous elections.

Echoing Oettinger’s skepticism about negotiating with what could essentially be a lame-duck government in London, Michel Barnier, the European Union official tasked with leading the Brexit negotiations, said Friday that the talks should only begin “when the U.K.is ready”. European officials are anxious that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely.