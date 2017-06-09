UK: Johnson rules out cancelling Trump’s state visit

President Trump has stirred up a public battle year-long with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the most prominent Muslim politicians in Western Europe, drawing criticism in the wake of a terrorist attack for reviving the feud.

Trump is scheduled to be granted a formal state visit to the United Kingdom in October.

Khan initially refused to engage with Trump, who was seemingly using Khan’s comments to push his own stance on immigration, but he has since come out and suggested that Trump’s planned state visit to the United Kingdom should no longer take place given his argumentative response to the London mayor. But Trump apparently inferred that Khan was saying there was no need for residents to be alarmed about terrorism as he promptly tweeted, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the United States of America in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, Khan said on Channel 4 News on Monday night. “Nothing’s changed my mind”. May’s criticism Monday follows her openly complaining last month about US security agencies leaking details of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, which British police said hurt their investigation.

Trump was originally scheduled visit the United Kingdom this month, but the visit was postponed due to fears of public anger he could face when he arrived. It is unusual for USA leaders to be offered full state visits so early in their terms. Theresa May absolutely must withdraw the state visit.

