UK Liberal Democrats leader rules out coalition with May

Tim Farron has told Theresa May there will be “no deals” on offer from the Liberal Democrats, in the aftermath of the election, quoting her back to herself by saying “no deal is better than a bad deal”.

“Like David Cameron before her, our Conservative Prime Minister rolled the dice with the future of our country out of sheer arrogance and vanity”, he added.

Calling for a delay to the start of European Union exit talks, the Lib Dem leader said the electorate had rejected Mrs May’s “extreme version of Brexit“.

“The negotiations should be put on hold until the government has reassessed its priorities and set them out to the British public”.

“It is simply inconceivable that the Prime Minister can begin the Brexit negotiations in just two weeks’ time”.

“She should consider her future – and then, for once, she should consider the future of our country”.

He had been the local MP since 1997, but lost the seat to Conservative Dr Tania Mathias in 2015, who took it with a majority of 2,017.

Citing Sir Vince, Ms Swinson and Sir Ed Davey, the former energy secretary, all of whom were re-elected this week having been ousted in 2015, the source added: “All three are very talented and are titans in our party”.

Nick Clegg has lost his seat to the Labour Party in Sheffield Hallam, becoming the first major figure to fall in the 2017 general election.

Luckily for May, she isn’t planning to ask the Lib Dems for any help.

Paying tribute to Mr Clegg, Tim Farron described the former Lib Dem leader as a “hero to me”.

“We will now have a government that is weaker and less stable at a time when we are about to embark on the most hard and complex negotiations in our nation’s history”.