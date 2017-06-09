UK opposition Labour Party says will seek to form minority government

“The reason Theresa May was rejected, I believe, is because she put party advantage before country and that was so blatant with the calling of the election [that] people rejected her”.

May is unable to get the 326 seats her Conservative party needs for an outright majority.

McDonell also suggested May’s leadership is not stable, following her disastrous election campaign.

“This election was called in order for the prime minister to gain a large majority in order for her to assert her authority”, he said in London.

The shadow chancellor said Theresa May had looked for a personal mandate from the election but is set to be “extremely damaged” by the result.

The Labour Party is ready to form a minority government if it is confirmed that no party has won an absolute majority in the June 8 elections in the United Kingdom, the Labour Foreign Secretary has said.

“Although we haven’t got a majority, which I deeply regret, forming a minority government is I think the best opportunity that we’ve got for a government that will be stable in the interests of the country”, he said. “I don’t want to be derogatory but I think she is a lame duck prime minister”, Labour’s finance spokesman John McDonnell told BBC Radio.