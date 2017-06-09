An exit poll has projected that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party will win the biggest share of seats in Britain’s Thursday election but could fall short of a majority in Parliament.

May is hoping to ally with the small Democratic Unionist Party in an effort to keep her current position, United Kingdom media say.

With 646 of the 650 seats declared, May’s Conservative party has secured a total of 315 seats, while her close rival Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party has clinched a significant number of 261 seats in the house. The news comes after May’s statement in which she had stated that it was her party’s responsibility to now try and ensure the country’s stability ahead of Brexit talks. “Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

“I would have thought that is enough to go, actually, and make way for a government which will be representative of all of the people!” Although people with links to different countries contributed to the strengthening of democracy in Britain, the election of Sadiq Khan showed the growing influence of the Labour party within the immigrant communities.

But it appears she lost that gamble. Corbyn’s Labour was predicted to gain at least 29 seats but would still hold fewer than the Conservatives. She could do this either by forming a formal coalition with one or more other parties, which would give those parties seats in her Cabinet. It would be only the second coalition government since World War II. “Time for everyone to regroup”.

In her address to the country, May said: ‘If we do not hold a general election now, their political game-playing will continue, and the negotiations with the European Union will reach their most hard stage in the run-up to the next scheduled election’. “Regardless of the question of who will form a government in Britain, time is ticking”. Talks with European Union leaders were due to start in less than two weeks and those meetings may now need to be delayed, further eroding the time that Britain has to clinch a deal before it leaves the bloc in March 2019. European officials are anxious that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely.

If the Conservatives retain power, the Brexit agenda will likely be set by lawmakers who campaigned for the cleanest break with the EU.

“Britain will now go into its most important challenge in 40 years – extricating itself from the European Union – at a severe disadvantage”, NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reports from London.

On the other hand, a rejuvenated Labour opposition could unite with Liberal Democrats, Scottish Nationalists and pro-EU Tories to soften the government’s approach. Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, said the results were “a disaster for Theresa May”, the BBC reports. “Her position I think is very, very hard. We have to wait and see how things shake out”.

The Labour leader stressed that the United Kingdom parliament would have to take a decision on the voting results following the elections.

Even in that scenario, May’s job would still be in jeopardy and uncertainty would surround the future course of Brexit. I said at the start this election was wrong.

“We certainly, certainly can not rule out the possibility that the Conservatives will still have an overall majority”, Curtice told BBC TV.