UK PM May says will govern with ‘friends’ for successful Brexit deal

The pound hit an eight-week low against the dollar and its lowest levels in seven months versus the euro.

It recovered somewhat to trade at $1.2677 but remained well short of the $1.2955 level before the exit poll was published late Thursday.

With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Conservative Party, which had 330 seats in the previous House of Commons, is leading with 318 seats, the Labour Party with 261 seats, the Scottish National Party with 35 seats, the Liberal Democrats with 12 seats and the Democratic Unionist Party with 10 seats.

A minority government is usually run by the party with the most seats, but they are not guaranteed to win votes alone because they still have less than of the total number of MPs.

That said, Theresa May is consulting with senior party colleagues about forming a minority government, media reports said Friday.

He repeated calls for May to resign.

Where the center-right Conservatives had hoped to take seats from the main opposition Labour Party, the reverse happened. Politics isn’t going back into the box where it was before.

Shadow defence secretary Emily Thornberry celebrates with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn How do you form a minority government?

The election results create uncertainty surrounding the negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“Without a government, there’s no negotiation”, he said Friday morning by phone on Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio.

He says the election was not a referendum on Brexit and that he fully expected the process to continue, but that results could make negotiations more hard. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s the danger than the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”. For this rise, experts have credited the fierce campaigning from the Labour Party and its leader Jeremy.

Theresa May, U.K. prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party, leaves campaign headquarters in London on June 9, 2017.

Discussions, he added, will be “long” and “complex”. “Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”, Michel Barnier said.

Conservative former minister Anna Soubry said she should “consider her position” and take personal responsibility for a “dreadful” campaign and a “deeply flawed” manifesto after choosing to go to the country three years early in the hope of extending her majority.

In an attack on Mrs May he said: “The Prime Minister called the election because she wanted a mandate”.

Noting the “crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days”, May said the new government will work to fulfill the will of United Kingdom voters who decided previous year to leave the European Union. It would make British exports more price competitive around the world – something that was reflected in a rise in shares for major British companies on Friday, with the FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 per cent.

The Conservative leader had called Thursday’s snap election in a bid to extend her majority and strengthen her hand in the European Union divorce negotiations, but her gamble backfired spectacularly.

As she was resoundingly re-elected to her Maidenhead seat in southern England, May looked tense and did not spell out what she planned to do. They won 13 seats on June 8 in Scotland, up from a paltry one in 2015, when the Scottish National Party swept all before them.

Several government ministers have lost their seats. Steven Fielding, a professor of politics at the University of Nottingham, called her “a zombie prime minister”.

In particular, May was forced to perform a mid-campaign reversal over a policy that would see people pay more towards elderly care – a plan quickly attacked as an unfair “dementia tax”.