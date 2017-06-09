UK police name third man behind London terror attack

A second source said Italian authorities had flagged him up to British authorities after he moved to England a year ago.

Separately, three men have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in east London following a series of raids involving armed police.

The CCTV footage shows the three terrorists – Pakistan- born Khurram Shazad Butt, Moroccan-origin Rachid Redouane and Moroccon-Italian Yousef Zaghba – cornering a pedestrian and about to stab him before charging at armed police officers.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service on Monday named two of the three men who killed seven people on Saturday night and wounded dozens more in an attack on the London Bridge and a nearby night life hot spot.

Italian media reports on Tuesday identified the third attacker as Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian.

Corriere wrote that Zaghba was stopped at Bologna airport in 2016 when he was trying to fly to Syria via Turkey, and that Italian authorities had tipped off Britain about his movements. Police have 11 people in custody on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act, but they haven’t been named or charged.

Ms Zelenak, from Brisbane, was working as an au pair in London.

British police hunting for a Frenchman missing since Saturday’s attack said earlier that they had found a body in the River Thames.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly”, police said. The search in Ilford, just north of Barking, is seeking to determine whether the group had accomplices.

A woman is comforted by her friend on Tuesday as she breaks down in tears after a minute’s silence in London near the scene of Saturday’s terrorist attack.

Authorities said police know the identity of the three attackers who were shot dead by police but won’t yet make them public for operational reasons.

The arrests were made as security – along with Brexit – became the dominant issue for the 46 million eligible voters who cast their votes today in the general election in the UK. In particular, there are questions over whether investigators had the resources to look into complaints such as those leveled by Butt’s neighbors about his attempts to radicalize children and whether crucial opportunities were missed. Redouane had not aroused any suspicions.

The Metropolitan Police said they had reviewed security ahead of the vote, putting in place a “specialist and highly flexible operation” which can be deployed as needed.

Neighbors described Butt as an avid weightlifter.