UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she’ll stick to Brexit timetable

May is due to visit Buckingham Palace at 12:30 pm local time to seek permission from the Queen to form a government.

Also in the aftermath of Thursday’s British election, Paul Nuttall, leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party, resigned with immediate effect after the party lost support and failed to win a single seat.

Reports on Friday, June 9, suggest their leader, Arlene Foster, has already agreed to support the Conservatives without a formal coalition deal. His success will end speculation he would face a leadership challenge and tightens the grip of the Left on the party.

May said the Conservatives – which secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats – were the only party that alongside northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist could command a majority in parliament.

Nationalists and republicans claim the UK decision to leave the European Union, in the face of a 56% remain vote in Northern Ireland, highlights the case for a united Ireland.

She said she would crack down on Islamist ideology, and “put fairness and opportunity” at heart of everything her government would do over the next five years to build a better country.

The Democratic Union Party’s website has crashed as people woke this morning to google the group that may play kingmaker after the Tories fell short of a majority in the United Kingdom general election.

The result is also likely to come as a setback to the Brexit process, with each of the parties hoping to have their say when the Brussels talks get underway.

Financial secretary to the Treasury – colloquially known as the “tax minister” Jane Ellison lost Battersea as it swung 10 per cent to Labour.

“Our position is very clear, we want a jobs-first Brexit, therefore the most important thing is the trade deal with Europe”, he said. Mr Farage said he did not believe Ukip “has been seen to be relevant” in the election, adding on Sky News: “The party itself in terms of any campaigning machine, any sort of central messaging, it’s lost an terrible lot of that”. Senior figures in the party have called these issues a “red line” for power-sharing talks, which could pose barriers in forming a coalition between the two parties.

The DUP is led by Arlene Foster in Northern Ireland and Sir Jeffery Donaldson in Westminster Who are the Democratic Unionist Party?

“She can not last, her position is untenable”, he said.

Mrs May has signalled her intention to carry on in Downing Street, saying the country needs “stability” with the start of Brexit negotiations 10 days away.

The DUP supports the renewal of the submarine-based nuclear deterrent, in common with the Conservatives. If they were unable to do so they would step down, enabling the Labour to attempt to form a government.

Last year, Foster and her fellow MPs held a champagne reception at the Conservative Party conference.

Meanwhile, Labour Party which stands next to the Conservatives has ruled out a coalation but instead said it would attempt for a minority government.