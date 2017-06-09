UK security forces slammed for missing London terrorist

In an article dated Tuesday June 6, The Guardian revealed that anti-terrorism authorities in Italy had issued a warning to border police in early 2016 “to signal and point our [sic] every suspect from Morocco who is leaving from Italy to Istanbul”.

One of three London Bridge attackers, Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian Moroccan national, was allowed into the United Kingdom when he arrived at London’s Stansted airport from Bologna in January even though he was on an European Union watch list, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

All three were shot and killed Saturday night as they rampaged through central London on the London Bridge and into Borough Market.

Seven people were killed during the attack and dozens more were wounded. The other named man, Rachid Redouane, was not known. Eighteen are still in critical condition in hospital, according to health authorities.

“One unconfirmed report suggests that did happen, apparently when Zaghba arrived at Stansted Airport in January – but that border staff still let him in”, he said.

Bologna prosecutor Giuseppe Amato said the warning had been transmitted after Zaghba was intercepted at the city’s airport trying to board a plane for Turkey, en route for Syria.

According to AGI, Digos notified the British and Moroccan authorities of Zaghba’s status as a potential militant.

Police confirmed his identity after it was first reported in Italy. Zaghba’s Italian citizenship prevented such an expulsion, Italian daily Repubblica said.

Zaghba was reportedly working in a London restaurant and had not been seen in Italy since 2016. Their condemnation came as CCTV footage emerged online appearing to show the moment armed police gunned down the three knife-wielding terrorists.

May pledged that MI5 would carry out a review after being repeatedly challenged about how the Home Office, police and intelligence services dealt with the information relating to the attackers.

While London’s Metropolitan Police said Zaghba was not known to them, they were under pressure to explain if another suspect – Khuram Shazad Butt – had escaped their scrutiny. Butt was a 27-year-old British citizen born in Pakistan. Police said he also used the name of Rachid Elkhdar and a different date of birth that gave his age as 25.

The surveillance camera footage shows the first police auto rolling forward as the attackers lunge at a man to stab him late Saturday night.

British police arrested a man under counter terrorism laws on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the London Bridge attack.

London police said all 12 people held since the attack late Saturday from the Barking neighborhood in the east of the city had been freed without charge.

The Times reports that Saad Butt, 29, received funding from police as part of his involvement in the government's Prevent programme, which is created to support people at risk of joining extremist groups and carrying out terrorist activities. Police officer numbers have been cut by 20,000 in recent years and notably during Mrs May's six-years as home secretary (interior minister).

“I never thought he could have done anything violent I always tried to talk to him, there are no words, the pain is too big, the pain I feel as a mother”.

Alerts are made available in the United Kingdom through the Police National Computer and to Border Force officers at immigration controls.