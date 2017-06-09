UN chief urges Israelis, Palestinians to resume negotiations

During his presidential campaign, President Donald Trump promised to move the USA embassy to Jerusalem, but on June 1, he reversed course and signed a waiver to keep the diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv for six more months.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for ending of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967 and urged the worldwide community for negotiating a two-state solution to resolve the conflict between the two Middle Eastern neighbours.

He did not specifically mention the two-state solution, long the focus of global efforts and US Middle East diplomacy.

The Senate urged President Donald Trump Monday night to fulfill his campaign promise and move the USA embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Each of Trump’s three immediate predecessors – Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama – repeatedly exercised that right.

On 14 May 1948, the State of Israel was born, but nearly seven decades later, “the world still awaits the birth of an independent Palestinian state, ” he said, offering once again to work with all relevant stakeholders to support a genuine peace process. “The question is not if that move happens, but only when”, a statement from Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

The resolution also calls upon the president and all United States officials to abide by the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995.

The latest round of negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians, under the auspices of former Secretary of State John Kerry, broke down in April 2014.

Schumer, the Democratic Senate leader and one of the most prominent Jewish members of Congress, released a statement introducing the measure that implored the U.S. to recognize Jerusalem as the Jewish state’s capital.

“As someone who believes that Jerusalem is the undivided capital of Israel, I am deeply disappointed in President Trump’s decision”, he said in a statement.

“While we share his desire for a return to negotiations to achieve a two state solution, this anniversary can not be viewed in a vacuum”, ADL’s national director, Jonathan Greenblatt, said in a statement.