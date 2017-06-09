UN rights chief decries Palestinian, Israeli suffering

Earlier, the U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned her country could withdraw from the Council over the group’s “chronic anti-Israel bias”.

The Geneva-based Council made up of 47 member countries is beginning a three-week session and Ms Haley said the USA “sees some areas for significant strengthening” in the group.

After addressing the opening day of the body’s 35th session, Haley will host a panel on “Human Rights and Democracy in Venezuela” and address the Graduate Institute in Geneva before heading to Israel.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is visiting Geneva this week for the council’s sessions, where she plans to call for reforms.

John Fisher, Geneva director of the USA -based Human Rights Watch, did not appear to fear an immediate withdrawal.

Haley, a strong advocate for Israel, is expected to arrive in Tel Aviv on Wednesday on an official visit, her first since she became United Nations ambassador.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned in March that the US will leave the Human Rights Council if the organization doesn’t make changes.

Following the Geneva meeting, Haley will visit Israel on her second ever foreign trip as ambassador, where she will hold meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders and visit a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the region.

“It’s hard to accept that this Council has never considered a resolution on Venezuela, and yet it adopted five biased resolutions in March against a single country-Israel”, she said.

Jorge Valero, the Venezuelan ambassador, later told the Council, “This (U.S.) government has no moral authority to set itself up as a universal judge of human rights”.

The council’s criticism of Israel has been a major sticking point for the US.

It’s the same argument former President George W. Bush used in 2006 to leave the council, a decision President Barack Obama reversed in his first year in office.

The U.S. shouldn’t leave the council, despite its shortcomings, a panel of witnesses told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington on May 25. She also met with Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin. And, she adds, it makes no sense that each time the council meets it has a standing agenda item focused on Israel.

On multiple occasions Tuesday, Haley highlighted human rights violations in Venezuela, saying the government is “conducting a campaign of violence and intimidation against unarmed demonstrators, businesses, civil society, and freely elected political opposition”.

“Yet such a calculation means that a single issue would hijack the full range of USA human rights initiatives at the council”. I think that we need to look at it.

United States permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Nikki Haley delivers a speech about the current humanitarian situation in the world.