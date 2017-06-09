Underwood puts off birthday present for Preds’ Fisher

Beyond the Predators’ 4-1 win, which evened their series with the Penguins at two games apiece, Underwood celebrated Fisher’s 37th birthday and met the greatest National Hockey League player of all time.

During the game’s first intermission, the blonde-haired beauty slyly admitted to NBC’s Liam McHugh and Mike Milbury that she would be coming back as the singer for the “Sunday Night Football” theme song for the 2017-2018 NFL season.

In factm it kind of seemed like she may enjoy it.

While country music stars have come out en mass in support of the Predators, Underwood is among their most loyal fans.

Country superstar Carrie Underwood called her husband an “amazing man of God” while honoring him for competing in the Stanley Cup Finals. Monday was Fisher’s 37th birthday, but that was a mere footnote to the day’s more important event. Hoping she’ll stick to the catchy rendition, Underwood won’t be passing on her spot before the weekly sports broadcast. “I will though.” In truth it sounds like they’d made a decision to hold off celebrating until after the Stanley Cup Finals.

The “Smoke Break” singer has some time off now, and she’s been filling it by supporting Fisher and just generally showering him with love.

The Stanley Cup Finals series is now tied 2-2 between the Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins and it might have been Underwood’s words of affirmation that encouraged Fisher to lead his team to victory in game 4.

She celebrated husband Mike Fisher’s birthday with a great Instagram post and sweet (but corny) joke3.